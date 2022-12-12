ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Seeing houses of worship as promoters of Eric Adams’ housing agenda

New York City Mayor Eric Adams administration can expect a lot of local pushback if it’s aiming to build 500,000 housing units in the next ten years – more than doubling the rate of production. But maybe churches, mosques and synagogues can play a mediation role in those development battles? Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief adviser to the mayor, raised the idea Tuesday in her keynote speech at a Building Bridges interfaith event, co-hosted by City & State, Teach NYS and the Orthodox Union. NIMBYism is a problem, when New Yorkers don’t want newcomers in their neighborhoods, Lewis-Martin said, and fears of gentrification and displacement are a real concern too. “In both scenarios, it becomes a divide between the social classes. And sometimes it’s just flat-out racism,” she said. “Faith-based institutions can be instrumental in building bridges in providing counseling and interfaith partnership events like today, in which participants will see that human beings have more in common than what separates them. … When faith based leaders use their voice to decry hate and racism, movements are created.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

New York City’s only refugee shelter is out of space

A seasonably cold and misty day gripped the city early Sunday afternoon. As I looked out my East Village window, I was preparing my desk to conduct an interview, opening my laptop and setting my meeting notes on a looseleaf paper to the side. Outside the school adjacent to my building was a bright blue tarp, draped over a sleeping figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy

One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy