GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures fall; corn, wheat firm with focus on economy
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday on concerns that a firm dollar and a weakening global economy could slow the robust pace of exports that has supported prices since harvest, traders said. Wheat futures were strong on a round of bargain buying...
UK wheat crop seen at 15.5 mln T, up 11%, ministry says
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is estimated to have increased to 15.5 million tonnes, up 11% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The rise was driven mainly by a 9.9% increase in yields. "UK wheat, barley and oilseed rape...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 4-6 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, soy mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents a bushel. * Wheat trades slightly higher overnight, supported...
UPDATE 1-Argentine grains exchange cuts wheat production forecast to 11.5 mln tonnes
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut down its wheat production forecast for the 2022/23 season to around 11.5 million tonnes, as the crops suffered from drought and late-season frosts at the start of the southern hemisphere spring. It had previously estimated wheat production...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat ease; soybeans firm ahead of Fed decision
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures trended lower on Wednesday after hitting 11-day highs a day earlier as traders waited for more bullish news before pushing grain prices above those recent peaks. Soybeans were firm, shedding overnight weakness, with investors hoping that export demand for U.S....
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates advance on healthy demand, low supplies
Japan ordered about 20,000 tonnes of rice this week -Thai trader. Demand healthy while supplies run low in Vietnam -trader. Aggressive government buying supports Indian market -exporter. By Swati Verma. Dec 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam rice export prices climbed to their highest since July last year as traders eyed new...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand view limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, as prices come under pressure with growing fears of a global recession, although expectations of strong U.S. demand stemmed losses. Wheat edged higher, with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn...
India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more
Output could rise to 12 mln T from 11 mln T yr ago. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India is likely to rise to a record high in 2023 as higher prices have encouraged farmers to plant the main winter oilseed on nearly 9% more area than a year ago, trade and industry officials said.
CBOT soybeans close firm on crude oil gains, export hopes
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the crude oil market and hopes that export demand will remain robust, traders said. * Gains were limited as investors waited for most of the session for direction about the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike decision. * Late in the trading session, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 2-1/2 cents at $14.82-1/4 a bushel. * Gains in the nearby contract outpaced gains in deferred months as investors bull spread the market to take capitalize on current global demand for U.S. soybeans. * Traders were expecting the recent string of purchases of U.S. soybeans to slow as supplies from South America become available on the market. * CBOT January soymeal futures settled up $7.80 at $460.10 a ton and CBOT soyoil for January delivery fell 0.57 cent at 63.55 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 1.5 million to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. * Soymeal export sales were forecast between 150,000 and 370,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between 0 and 5,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CBOT soybeans close strong after downturn
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.3% on Tuesday on a technical bounce after falling on Monday, traders said. * Good export demand underpinned the market. * Strength in the crude oil market spilled over to the soy complex, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 19-1/4 cents at $14.79-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soyoil was up 1.92 cents at 64.12 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal rose $2.10 to $452.30 a ton. * Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Indonesia's Bulog to import 200,000 T of rice by year end -official
JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog has arranged to import 200,000 tonnes of rice this month and may execute its remaining import quota early next year before if rice stocks remain low, a company official said on Wednesday. Authorities have given Bulog an import quota of...
India's December wheat stocks fall to 6-year low, lifts prices
MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian wheat stocks held in government warehouses for December fell to the lowest in six years, government data showed on Tuesday, as prices jumped to a record high on rising demand and falling inventories. Lower state reserves could hobble the government's efforts to release stocks...
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean, wheat and corn futures rose on Tuesday, with speculative buying fuelling the gains in markets that traders viewed as oversold following recent declines. Corn and wheat futures hit 10-day highs even though demand for both commodities remained light. "We made some lows in...
GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Ukrainian export woes, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures fall after hitting 7-1/2-year high
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures dropped on a round of profit taking after the front-month contract rose to its highest since June 2015 early in the session. Concerns about a winter storm damaging herds in the U.S. Plains provided support to cattle futures overnight. While...
India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India needs to restrict corn exports to curb a rise in domestic prices and to ensure sufficient supplies of the main poultry feed, the country's livestock industry said on Tuesday. Domestic corn prices have surged, driven by high demand, increased exports and some damage...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn rise on Black Sea export concerns, soy falls
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
CBOT soybeans drop on export concerns, rains in Argentina
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.5% on Monday, with the market under pressure from weekend rains in Argentina and concerns about slowing demand from China, traders said. * Soymeal futures dropped on a round of profit taking after eight straight days of gains pushed the most-active contract to its highest on a continuous basis since March 31 on Friday. * Soyoil futures were strong, supported by a rally in the crude oil market. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract settled down 23-1/4 cents at $14.60-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soymeal dropped $21.40 to $450.20 a ton, falling below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT January soyoil futures were up 2.19 cents to 62.20 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.840 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was down from 2.080 million a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes. * Analysts said that rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked concerns that the world's top buyer of the oilseed could slow its purchase pace if pork consumption slows. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
UPDATE 1-Palm oil imports to top buyer India surge on discount to rivals
Nov sunflower oil imports rise 8% m/m to 157,709 T. (Adds details, trader's quote) MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Palm oil imports to India, the world's biggest buyer, rose in November by 29% from the previous month as steep discounts to rivals soyoil and sunflower oil made purchases lucrative for local refiners, a trade body said on Wednesday.
