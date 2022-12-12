Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures fall; corn, wheat firm with focus on economy
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday on concerns that a firm dollar and a weakening global economy could slow the robust pace of exports that has supported prices since harvest, traders said. Wheat futures were strong on a round of bargain buying...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, although expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies curbed losses. Wheat prices edged higher with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Agriculture Online
India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more
Output could rise to 12 mln T from 11 mln T yr ago. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India is likely to rise to a record high in 2023 as higher prices have encouraged farmers to plant the main winter oilseed on nearly 9% more area than a year ago, trade and industry officials said.
Agriculture Online
Argentine 2022/23 wheat production forecast revised down to 11.5 mln tonnes -Rosario grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 11.8 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sarah Morland) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat ease; soybeans firm ahead of Fed decision
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures trended lower on Wednesday after hitting 11-day highs a day earlier as traders waited for more bullish news before pushing grain prices above those recent peaks. Soybeans were firm, shedding overnight weakness, with investors hoping that export demand for U.S....
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 4-6 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, soy mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents a bushel. * Wheat trades slightly higher overnight, supported...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-France ups non-EU wheat export forecast, stocks outlook steady
FranceAgriMer ups non-EU soft wheat export outlook to 10.3 mln T. Morocco, China fuel brisk exports as season nears halfway point. Soft wheat stocks outlook stable as intra-EU trade, feed use cut. (Adds comments from press conference) By Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) -...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Ukrainian export woes, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns over exports from the Black Sea region after a weekend attack temporarily shut down a key Ukrainian port, disrupting grain shipments. Soybeans edged up after closing lower on Monday, although rains...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise on short-covering
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rose on Tuesday, snapping a streak of five straight losing sessions on some mild short-covering, traders said. Gains were kept in check by concerns that demand for pork during China's Lunar New Year celebrations will be lighter than usual due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures fall after hitting 7-1/2-year high
CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures dropped on a round of profit taking after the front-month contract rose to its highest since June 2015 early in the session. Concerns about a winter storm damaging herds in the U.S. Plains provided support to cattle futures overnight. While...
Agriculture Online
UK wheat crop seen at 15.5 mln T, up 11%, ministry says
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year is estimated to have increased to 15.5 million tonnes, up 11% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The rise was driven mainly by a 9.9% increase in yields. "UK wheat, barley and oilseed rape...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans drop on export concerns, rains in Argentina
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell 1.5% on Monday, with the market under pressure from weekend rains in Argentina and concerns about slowing demand from China, traders said. * Soymeal futures dropped on a round of profit taking after eight straight days of gains pushed the most-active contract to its highest on a continuous basis since March 31 on Friday. * Soyoil futures were strong, supported by a rally in the crude oil market. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract settled down 23-1/4 cents at $14.60-1/2 a bushel. Technical support was noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soymeal dropped $21.40 to $450.20 a ton, falling below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT January soyoil futures were up 2.19 cents to 62.20 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.840 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 8. That was down from 2.080 million a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes. * Analysts said that rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked concerns that the world's top buyer of the oilseed could slow its purchase pace if pork consumption slows. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close strong after downturn
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.3% on Tuesday on a technical bounce after falling on Monday, traders said. * Good export demand underpinned the market. * Strength in the crude oil market spilled over to the soy complex, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 19-1/4 cents at $14.79-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soyoil was up 1.92 cents at 64.12 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal rose $2.10 to $452.30 a ton. * Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes lower on round of profit taking
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures weakened on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback after a round of short-covering pushed prices to their highest in 10 days, traders said. * K.C hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat closed firm, with speculative buyers pushing prices higher. * Concerns that grain shipments out of the Ukrainian port of Odesa will remain below capacity, following a Russian strike that temporarily shut operations there, added support to wheat. * But weak demand for U.S. supplies on the export market continued to add pressure. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 4 cents at $7.50-3/4 a bushel, falling below its 10-day moving average after finding support at that level for much of the session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery gained 2-3/4 cents to $8.65 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat futures rose 7 cents to $9.23-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn rise on Black Sea export concerns, soy falls
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit 2-month low on China COVID-19 concerns
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - CME Group live hog futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, notching their fifth straight day of declines on concerns that Chinese pork consumption will fall during the country's upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, traders said. Cattle futures were firm, with strength in the...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat surges after Russian attack shuts Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the trade focused on a Russian strike that temporarily shut down a key Ukraine export port and raised concerns about disruptions to the critical Black Sea shipping channel. * Wheat futures were still ripe for bargain buying and short covering after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since October 2021, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 20-1/2 cents at $7.54-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 28-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery gained 14-1/4 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 218,460 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export inspections were 341,674 tonnes. * Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers to avoid food shortages next year. Russia has complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed when a deal for extending...
Agriculture Online
India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India needs to restrict corn exports to curb a rise in domestic prices and to ensure sufficient supplies of the main poultry feed, the country's livestock industry said on Tuesday. Domestic corn prices have surged, driven by high demand, increased exports and some damage...
