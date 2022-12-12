Read full article on original website
New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates
Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
Welcome news for holiday travelers as gas prices continue to decrease, nearing 2021 averages
The average price of gas may soon be lower than it was this time last year. That’s welcome news for holiday road trippers who faced record-breaking high prices at the pump through much of the summer travel season. The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two...
Kentucky to receive $14 million as share of JUUL settlement; no promoting to underage youth
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that the $434.9 million multi-state settlement with an e-cigarette manufacturer has been finalized and Kentucky will receive over $14 million as its share. The agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. violated Kentucky’s consumer protection laws by engaging in deceptive marketing and sales practices....
