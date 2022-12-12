Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 12, 2022
Campbell County 0-3 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 3-1 Star Valley 3-1 Evanston 0-3 Green River 0-3 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Powell 1-2 Thermopolis 1-2 Worland...
Wyoming High School Boys Swimming Scoreboard: Dec. 13-17, 2022
It’s Week 2 of the boys’ swimming & diving season. The weather messed up two events on Tuesday, but the weekend is jam-packed with competitions. Casper, Green River, and Riverton have the big invites. Here is the schedule for this week. Schedules are subject to change. Tuesday, Dec....
Big Horn Boys Basketball Team Has State Title Hopes
The Big Horn boys basketball program has not had a losing season since 2009 and played in the 2A state championship game in 2022 losing to Pine Bluffs for all the marbles. The Rams figure to be a state championship contender this season as they return an all-state player in Toby Schons and two all-conference selections in Cade Baker and Cooper Garber.
Cheyenne East Looking to 3-Peat as 4A Girls Basketball Champs
With the basketball season underway, one of the teams to watch in 4A is Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds are the two-time 4A state champions, defeating Cody both times in the title game. East is a very balanced team with a couple of returning all-state players in Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs. They also have Elysiana Fonseca who is a 3-time all-state volleyball player and sharpshooter Izzy DeLong.
Can Douglas Win the 3A Girls State Title Yet Again?
The last time the Douglas girls did not win the 3A State Championship in basketball was in 2017. Albeit, the 3A tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID but there was a high probability that the Bearcats would have won the title that year too. This team will have...
Pine Bluffs’ Stuart Lerwick Passes the 1,000 Point Mark
Pine Bluffs senior Stuart Lerwick joined the 1,000-point club last weekend during action at the Burns Winter Classic. Lerwick is a three-sport star for the Hornets. He is a two-time all-state basketball player at PBHS. The senior is averaging 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and has guided Pine...
Natrona Sweeps Kelly Walsh at Oil City Basketball Tourney
There were more than a few tournaments to start the basketball season over the weekend, one of them was the Oil City Tip-Off featuring Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Green River, and Evanston. On Saturday in a battle of the Casper schools, Natrona defeated Kelly Walsh 59-50. NC...
Lingle-Fort Laramie Girls Basketball Seeks Improvement Day by Day
It's a new world for the Lingle-Fort Laramie basketball teams as they'll be moving to 2A from 1A in the 2022-23 season. The Doggers opened up the season on Friday at the Burns Tournament with a 49-19 win over Big Horn. Lingle had 10 players score in that game and were led by Ashlee Hatten with 11 points and Kamryn Rafferty with 10. This squad ended up 1-2 at the tournament with a couple of losses to 3A teams in Moorcroft and Newcastle.
Burns Boys Aim to Turn Things Around in 2022-23
The Burns boys basketball team opened up the season at home with the Winter Classic and went 2-2 to start things off. The Broncs posted wins over Torrington and Wheatland lost to Thermopolis and Southeast. This team is senior-heavy with 7 listed on the roster and that experience should pay dividends this year. Burns has not been to the state tournament since 2015 and their last winning season was in 2014. But this group has the potential to make some noise in 2A and showed a lot of fortitude in their 47-41 win over Wheatland as they trailed at the outset 12-0.
