Bridgeport, CT

wfxrtv.com

West Virginia Attorney General warns of PACT Act scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is telling veterans to look out for scams that target people eligible for PACT Act benefits. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022. The VA says the Act is a new law to help veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving. Examples include burn pits and Agent Orange.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Manchin announces $167k for Generation West Virginia’s Newforce program

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its Newforce program. Newforce is a technology skills training course preparing underemployed West Virginians with no coding experience for their first career in the technology industry. The program also connects job...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Justice proclaims Dec. 12 as WVSOM Founders Day

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In its inaugural Founders Day celebration, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) paid tribute to the individuals who, 50 years ago, decided to create an institution that would educate physicians to serve the medical needs of residents of West Virginia, Appalachia and beyond.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Same-sex marriage, suspension in schools and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Respect for Marriage Act, the Direct Care Taskforce, candidates for West Virginia governor and suspension in schools. In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for West Virginia Governor Chris Miller. Segment Two brings in Andrew Schneider with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Health Officials Warn Of Rising Hospitalization Numbers

During a press briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Jim Justice read out 11 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 7,649. “We have 941 active cases now in West Virginia, 378 new cases in the last 24 hours,” Justice said. “Our daily positivity rate is 6.84, cumulative rate is at 8.53, recovered cases almost 610,000. There are 190 people hospitalized, 22 in the ICU 6 on a ventilator. Most counties are green, ten are yellow.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly discriminated and fired sues WVDOT due to a failure to accommodate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (DOT) is being sued by a woman claiming she was discriminated against and lost her job, reported the West Virginia Record. Jimmy Wriston, Cabinet Secretary and Commissioner of Highways, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Melissa Prince, medically diagnosed […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Light Reading

Biden admin awards more than $5.7M to West Virginia in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that West Virginia received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. West Virginia is receiving $5,728,065.00 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

How do you handle a small estate under new W.Va. law?

The time had come for Joe to start what was needed to handle his sister Carrie’s estate. She had died a week earlier. He had her will and thought her estate was likely to fit under the rules of the new small estate law in West Virginia at WV Code sec. 44-1A-1 et seq. This law authorizes a simpler administration of probate property when $50,000 or less of personal property and a maximum of $100,000 of real estate is owned by the decedent on the date of death. The small estate is charged lower probate fees, involves simpler procedures, and no closing report is needed.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

