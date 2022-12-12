Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Announces Time for COVID Press Conference
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID-19 response press conference at 10:30 a.m. today. Direct access to the live video feed for the press conference can be found below.
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Slams State Senate Leadership for Getting on "Soapbox" on DHHR during COVID Press Briefing
As if often the case, Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing was light on COVID and heavy on other issues. Today, the governor talked in depth about the West Virginia DHHR and its new interim director. The governor also took some time to take a shot at leadership in...
What’s new with the WVDHHR? From sign-on bonuses to executive orders
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a new leadership team and the changes that it is taking moving forward.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia Attorney General warns of PACT Act scams
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is telling veterans to look out for scams that target people eligible for PACT Act benefits. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022. The VA says the Act is a new law to help veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving. Examples include burn pits and Agent Orange.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 381 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 29; State Deaths at 7,649
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Dec. 14) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 618,480 with an increase of 381 new cases since the last update. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Gov. Justice announces West Virginia to become first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that in the first quarter of 2023, West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations. West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital...
woay.com
Manchin announces $167k for Generation West Virginia’s Newforce program
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its Newforce program. Newforce is a technology skills training course preparing underemployed West Virginians with no coding experience for their first career in the technology industry. The program also connects job...
West Virginia to be first in the nation to digitize vehicle titles
Starting in 2023, certain DMV services will be a lot easier in West Virginia.
Justice proclaims Dec. 12 as WVSOM Founders Day
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In its inaugural Founders Day celebration, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) paid tribute to the individuals who, 50 years ago, decided to create an institution that would educate physicians to serve the medical needs of residents of West Virginia, Appalachia and beyond.
Same-sex marriage, suspension in schools and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Respect for Marriage Act, the Direct Care Taskforce, candidates for West Virginia governor and suspension in schools. In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for West Virginia Governor Chris Miller. Segment Two brings in Andrew Schneider with […]
West Virginia residents with no internet urged to file complaint to FCC
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you have a problem with your internet, West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to hear from you. The senators say West Virginians can submit a claim if the FCC says you have internet service, but you really don’t. They say it is important for anyone […]
wvpublic.org
Health Officials Warn Of Rising Hospitalization Numbers
During a press briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Jim Justice read out 11 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 7,649. “We have 941 active cases now in West Virginia, 378 new cases in the last 24 hours,” Justice said. “Our daily positivity rate is 6.84, cumulative rate is at 8.53, recovered cases almost 610,000. There are 190 people hospitalized, 22 in the ICU 6 on a ventilator. Most counties are green, ten are yellow.”
WSAZ
West Virginia Aging and Disability Resource Center offers help to those struggling
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One agency in our region is lending a helping hand to seniors and those with disabilities. Brenda Landers, Executive Director of the West Virginia State University Metro Agency on Aging, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the services offered at the W.Va. Aging and Disability Resource Center.
West Virginia woman allegedly discriminated and fired sues WVDOT due to a failure to accommodate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (DOT) is being sued by a woman claiming she was discriminated against and lost her job, reported the West Virginia Record. Jimmy Wriston, Cabinet Secretary and Commissioner of Highways, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Melissa Prince, medically diagnosed […]
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
Light Reading
Biden admin awards more than $5.7M to West Virginia in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that West Virginia received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. West Virginia is receiving $5,728,065.00 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
How do you handle a small estate under new W.Va. law?
The time had come for Joe to start what was needed to handle his sister Carrie’s estate. She had died a week earlier. He had her will and thought her estate was likely to fit under the rules of the new small estate law in West Virginia at WV Code sec. 44-1A-1 et seq. This law authorizes a simpler administration of probate property when $50,000 or less of personal property and a maximum of $100,000 of real estate is owned by the decedent on the date of death. The small estate is charged lower probate fees, involves simpler procedures, and no closing report is needed.
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
connect-bridgeport.com
Amber Alert Issued for 6-Year-Old from West Virginia is Canceled by State Police: Youngster Unharmed
Troopers said Mila Carf was found with her mother near the Morehead area. West Virginia State Police said Mila was unharmed. Kentucky State Police arrested Shana Carf. As for a motive, troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Shana was not supposed to have custody of Mila. Click...
