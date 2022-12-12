Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: Third victim of Roselawn fatal shooting charged with murder
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says the third victimof Tuesday's triple shooting that killed two teenagers has been charged with murder. Crime scenes included locations in Roselawn, Bond Hill and Norwood. Police say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose has been charged with murder in the deaths of 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones...
WKRC
Suspect arrested for murder of man found dead in burning car in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrest a suspect in the murder of a man back in April. Jamiah Richardson, 25, is charged with murder. Brennan Crites, 22, was found dead in a vehicle fire on the morning of April 8 near Paul J. Pies Park. However, investigators say he was actually shot and killed on Baltimore Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard.
WLWT 5
Police: Woman charged in death of man found shot inside burned car in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested months after a man was found shot inside a burning car in North College Hill. It happened on April 8 around 9:16 a.m. when the North College Hill Police Department and Fire Department Personnel responded to the 1500 block of Galbraith Road for a report of a vehicle on fire.
WLWT 5
15 year-old victim in Roselawn triple shooting attended Woodward High School
CINCINNATI — Death and questions punctuated three separate scenes that were filled with police officers Tuesday. "The guns that they have — how do you all get your hands on these big old guns, you know?" asked Jackie, a Roselawn resident. Jackie lives in an apartment off Joyce...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, including teenage girl, after shooting that spread into multiple crime scenes
CINCINNATI — Two people are dead, including a teenager, and one person is in critical condition after a triple shooting in Roselawn that scattered into multiple crime scenes on Tuesday. According to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, police are at the scene of a triple shooting that occurred in...
Fox 19
Ludlow homeowner shot alleged thief who charged him in self-defense, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Ludlow man will not be charged after shooting a man police say broke into several cars in the area. Damon Hammons is the man recorded on video trying to break into cars as well as a home shortly before he was shot, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.
Police: 25-year-old woman arrested for April 2022 murder in North College Hill
Jamiah Richardson, 25, has been arrested and charged with the April 8 shooting death of 22-year-old Brennan Crites, Cincinnati police said.
WLWT 5
Report of person shooting at passing vehicle on Reading Rd, Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of person shooting at a passing vehicle on Reading Road at Northwood Drive in Roselawn. There is also a report of another person with a gun at the same location. Police are responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of strong arm robbery on Losantiville Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a strong arm robbery on Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Lehman Road in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Lehman Road in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Moraine police provide new details on arrests of 3 men accused of stealing car; 2 charged
Moraine Police provided more detail on what led to Monday’s arrest of three men involved in a vehicle robbery of a 2021 Acura TLX, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. >>Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County. Two of the three of the...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responds to multi-vehicle crash on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Police responds to multi-vehicle crash on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to report of a crash on Edwards Road at Rookwood Commons
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Edwards Road at the entrance to Rookwood Commons. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 19-year-old killed Tuesday is “lost for words” after a triple shooting in Roselawn claimed their loved one’s life. Logan Lawson, 19, was described by his dad as a “great kid” who played football at Winton Woods High School before graduating last year.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Lafeuille Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Lafeuille Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: 2 Teens Killed In Roselawn Shooting
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. This is just so said that our teens keep dying to early. It happened in the 6200 block of Joyce Lane, shortly before officers responded about 5 p.m. to the parking lot of a fast food restaurant nearby for a reported shooting victim, police wrote in a news release.
WLWT 5
Roselawn fatal shooting raises more concern about youth violence across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A triple shooting in Roselawn left two people dead, including a teenager, and one person is in critical condition. On Tuesday night, the gunfire started in Rowland and ended in Bond Hill and Norwood. According to Cincinnati police, the two people who died were 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones...
WLWT 5
Mother of 3's broken down car stolen off side of the I-75
CINCINNATI — It's something WLWT has been talking about a lot this year, stolen cars. But now a new trend is happening in our area. Police say cars are now being stolen off the side of the interstate, and one local woman is in search of her car for more reasons than one.
WLWT 5
Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
