ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police: Third victim of Roselawn fatal shooting charged with murder

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says the third victimof Tuesday's triple shooting that killed two teenagers has been charged with murder. Crime scenes included locations in Roselawn, Bond Hill and Norwood. Police say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose has been charged with murder in the deaths of 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested for murder of man found dead in burning car in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrest a suspect in the murder of a man back in April. Jamiah Richardson, 25, is charged with murder. Brennan Crites, 22, was found dead in a vehicle fire on the morning of April 8 near Paul J. Pies Park. However, investigators say he was actually shot and killed on Baltimore Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shooting on Reading Road in Bond Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police responds to multi-vehicle crash on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park﻿

CINCINNATI — Police responds to multi-vehicle crash on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: 2 Teens Killed In Roselawn Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. This is just so said that our teens keep dying to early. It happened in the 6200 block of Joyce Lane, shortly before officers responded about 5 p.m. to the parking lot of a fast food restaurant nearby for a reported shooting victim, police wrote in a news release.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mother of 3's broken down car stolen off side of the I-75

CINCINNATI — It's something WLWT has been talking about a lot this year, stolen cars. But now a new trend is happening in our area. Police say cars are now being stolen off the side of the interstate, and one local woman is in search of her car for more reasons than one.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
NORWOOD, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy