Attalla, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Man shot, killed in Graymont community

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Graymont community of Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway. Officers responded to the 400 block of 4th Street after receiving a call just before 10 a.m. of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65

The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Mail stolen from blue drop boxes at post office in Hoover

On Thursday, thieves cut open the blue mail drop boxes at the post office in Hoover on Riverchase Drive. Officials are now asking anyone who dropped mail there that day to contact the post office and file a report online. Anyone who mailed checks should contact their bank to stop the payment.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the scene...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Surveillance cameras are everywhere and get clearer and clearer. The Huntsville Police Department is looking for someone they say stole some pricey items at a farm supply store. Huntsville Police say a guy walked into the Rural King off of Memorial Parkway, took a bunch of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 13  burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; damage to door; $2,000 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $30 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $69  Arrests   December 13  Armstrong, Jason E; 47  FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia FTA-speeding  Knowles, Michael K; 50  possession of drug paraphernalia  unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances  Peterson, Ashley S; 40  unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances  Pugh, Jamie B; 42  criminal trespassing-3rd degree  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

