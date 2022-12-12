Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Mom shares moment of Hoover police officer assisting daughter on escalator
When Tara Brown shared the photo of a Hoover Police Officer assisting her 11-year-old daughter down the escalator at Riverchase Galleria, she did not expect it to get so much reaction online. She wanted to share it to show small acts of kindness go a long way. "If we celebrated...
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot, killed in Graymont community
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Graymont community of Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway. Officers responded to the 400 block of 4th Street after receiving a call just before 10 a.m. of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
wbrc.com
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
16-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are […]
Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65
The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
Domestic dispute outside Birmingham Family Dollar leaves 1 shot
One person was injured in a morning shooting in Birmingham. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the Family Dollar at 521 Center Street North on a report of a person shot, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived to find an adult male wounded. His injuries are not...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help gathering information in shooting death of 30-year-old Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public Thursday with gathering information on a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year. Police said the shooting happened the morning of Saturday, April 30 in the 700 block of New Hill Avenue and claimed the...
ABC 33/40 News
Mail stolen from blue drop boxes at post office in Hoover
On Thursday, thieves cut open the blue mail drop boxes at the post office in Hoover on Riverchase Drive. Officials are now asking anyone who dropped mail there that day to contact the post office and file a report online. Anyone who mailed checks should contact their bank to stop the payment.
wbrc.com
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 65 near mile marker 252. Police say additional information will be released after warrants are obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office....
Search warrant leads to meth trafficking bust in Morgan County
One man was arrested by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit (MCDEU) on Thursday after a search warrant was carried out in Decatur, according to authorities.
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the scene...
‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree
Christmas came early for some Fultondale Elementary School students, courtesy of Santa’s elves who just happened to be wearing police uniforms. The Fultondale Police Department joined up with Target, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple businesses to help provide a Christmas shopping spree for 27 students. The...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Surveillance cameras are everywhere and get clearer and clearer. The Huntsville Police Department is looking for someone they say stole some pricey items at a farm supply store. Huntsville Police say a guy walked into the Rural King off of Memorial Parkway, took a bunch of...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 13 burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; damage to door; $2,000 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $30 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $69 Arrests December 13 Armstrong, Jason E; 47 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia FTA-speeding Knowles, Michael K; 50 possession of drug paraphernalia unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances Peterson, Ashley S; 40 unlawful possession/receiving controlled substances Pugh, Jamie B; 42 criminal trespassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
‘I was disgusted’: Victim reacts to dog accused in attack being granted stay
A circuit court ruling that would've euthanized a pit bull accused of attacking a Guntersville woman in 2021 was postponed Tuesday after the Alabama Supreme Court received a request to reconsider the dog's penalty.
81-year-old man critical after assault in Sylacauga home; suspect captured in Florida, extradited to Alabama
An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he was assaulted late last month, and a suspect is now in custody. On Nov. 26, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash on West Fourth Street at the Marble City cemetery. When they arrived, they found Douglas Jude suffering from some type of trauma.
Guntersville Animal Hospital waives adoption fees ahead of holidays
The folks at Guntersville Animal Hospital & Surgery Center are pleading for adoptions ahead of the upcoming holidays.
Bham Now
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.
Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
