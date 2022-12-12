Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Nor'easter on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!) Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States, known for its rugged coastline and beautiful forests. It is also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country, with its northern regions experiencing frigid winters and sub-zero temperatures. If you’ve ever been to (or lived in) Maine during the winter, you know just how freezing it can get. The state has quite the reputation for the cold and snow, making it the unsurprising record-holder of some of the country’s coldest temperatures. Today, we are going to learn about these freezing temps and discover the coldest place in Maine! Let’s get started.
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
I Confess, I’ve Lived In Maine For Years, But Don’t Own These
With the exception of a few months I spent in South Carolina, I have always lived in the northern part of the United States. Ya' know, the part of the country where it snows. I grew up in Houlton, went to college in Bangor, lived in Burlington (Vermont), worked in North Conway (New Hampshire), and spent eighteen months in Erie (Pennsylvania), before moving back to Maine.
A record year for Maine deer leaves this hunter puzzled again
Hunters who pursue white-tails quickly come to realize that it’s not easy to shoot a buck, or sometimes to come across a doe, even when you have an antlerless deer permit in hand. When things do fall into place, it’s a great feeling. And having venison in the freezer...
Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Friday/Saturday Nor’easter
As Maine prepares for its first winter-weather nor'easter of the year, many people have been asking the question, 'how much snow are we going to get?'. Well, until this morning, that question was fairly hard to answer, at least according to Maine meteorologists, because of the storm's potential to shift its track.
Maine Man Arrested for Ramming a Gate at the Airport in Augusta
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after an incident at the Augusta airport that ended with him allegedly smashing a gate with his truck. Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully says Augusta Police responded to the Augusta State Airport at approximately 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of a possible hit and run. By the time their investigation was over, Corey Adams, 28, was taken into custody on multiple charges. Responding officers went to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road where the alleged crash happened, but the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra fled the scene.
State approves plan for housing and business development in Moosehead Lake region
Maine officials have approved a land use agreement that designates nearly 1,040 acres in the Moosehead Lake region as areas for future housing and commercial development. During its meeting Wednesday, the Land Use Planning Commission voted unanimously to accept the plan developed by staff over the last two years, plus feedback from residents, businesses and organizations.
Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities
ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
12 Central Maine Roads You Want To Avoid During A Snowstorm
For the most part, we have had a very mild fall, but don't be fooled, we will see piles and snow and sheets of ice before too long. One of the worst parts about Maine, and the rest of New England, during the winter is having to travel during our winter storms. Sure, the pandemic has taught us all how to work remotely when we need to... But, sometimes, you still need to get to the office, the store, or wherever.
UMaine News
New study shows trends of Lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys. The potentially lethal Lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University...
What is The State Capitol of Maine?
Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month
A beloved community grocery store and fueling station in Maine recently announced that it would be closing this month. Read on to learn more. Photo byWendell and Carolyn/Getty Images/Canva Pro.
