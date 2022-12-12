Read full article on original website
Ravens-Browns Week 15 Odds, Player Props and Betting Preview
The Browns are small home favorites in Week 15 in the second matchup between the teams. Baltimore won the first game in October.
Lamar Jackson Officially Out for Ravens at Browns Sunday
Jackson will miss his second straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 13.
Sporting News
Dan Campbell was just as surprised as everyone else about Lions' pass to Penei Sewell: 'What the f— are we doing?'
The Lions shocked fans everywhere on Sunday with an incredibly gutsy play call in the final minutes against the Vikings. Turns out, they also shocked their own head coach. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Detroit held a 31-23 lead over Minnesota. Facing a third and 7 at the Vikings' 41, Jared Goff dropped back and tossed it right to 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who made the grab and dived forward to pick up a crucial first down.
Sporting News
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
Pelicans And Jazz Injury Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports.
Catching up: Zunino gives Guardians upgrade, better bat
One of Cleveland's offseason priorities was to find a better hitting catcher
Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata -- with a little assist from some melodic teammates -- have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.” Yes, the album title is an ode to Old Saint Nick, in this case former QB Nick Foles and the trick play that helped the Eagles win their only Super Bowl in the 2017 season. The trio of Eagles offensive lineman can sing about as well as they can pass protect -- Johnson might not even let Santa Claus down the chimney as he holds the record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack -- and an All-Star cast of musicians was assembled to record the album.
Sporting News
Todd Bowles addresses rumors of Tom Brady altering Buccaneers' offensive gameplan: 'That's nothing'
Tom Brady is a man of many hats, and it looks like "coach" may be the latest he wears. The Buccaneers haven't had the most ideal season in 2022, the first of the Todd Bowles-Tom Brady working relationship in Tampa Bay. At 6-7, the team's offense has been middling at best, with a league-worst rushing attack and a passing game that hasn't been emblematic of something run by the GOAT.
Sporting News
Sporting News Coach of the Year: TCU's Sonny Dykes spearheads quick turnaround
Trust is a two-way street. For a new coach, earning the trust of players is a critical first step in establishing the new direction of a program. When Sonny Dykes was hired at TCU last December, he made it a priority to meet with as many current players as he could to get to know them as people as much as football players.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Dolphins weather updates: Heavy snow in Buffalo forecast for NFL Week 15 Saturday night game
The Dolphins needed to use heaters when they placed in the indoor SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in their Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. It was 55 degrees outside during the game. If Miami thought that was a cold gameday experience, the team is in for an eye-opening experience...
Sporting News
NBA trade rumors: From Jakob Poeltl to Bojan Bogdanovic, here are four moves we want to see
The unofficial start of NBA trade season has arrived. On Thursday, Dec. 15, more than 70 players who signed contracts during the 2022 offseason will become eligible to be traded. Conversations between teams could really start to heat up now that a new group has flooded the market. However, it's...
Sporting News
Warriors' Draymond Green accuses ejected fan of threatening his life in latest incident involving fans and NBA players
A fan was thrown out of the Warriors-Bucks game on Tuesday after exchanging words with Golden State forward Draymond Green. During the third quarter with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the free throw line, a fan sitting courtside heckled Green, who then responded before running to the other end of the floor. Just over a minute later, at the next stoppage, Green pointed out the fan to a referee who notified security. The fan was then ejected and escorted out.
Sporting News
Stanford HC Troy Taylor has different approach to rebuild than Colorado's Deion Sanders: 'We lead with love'
It took only his introductory news conference to see new Stanford football coach Troy Taylor will have a stark difference in his rebuild than another Pac-12 contemporary. Taylor, a former Cal quarterback who replaces David Shaw to lead the Cardinal, heads to Stanford after a four-year stint with FCS team Sacramento State. When asked how he would build up his new program, Taylor said remaining players on Shaw's team have a "sincere invitation" to remain on the team.
Sporting News
'My goodness' - Scottish punter confuses NFL with classic rugby play
Scottish NFL punter Jamie Gillan has confused American football fans and officials alike after drop-kicking the ball as he botched a snap for the New York Giants. Former rugby player Gillan dropped the ball during his side’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend, a move that one pundit described as a ‘near disaster’, before kicking it off the ground.
Sporting News
Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
Sporting News
NBA trade rumors: Full list of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15
Among the list of key dates on this year's NBA calendar, Thursday, Dec. 15 stands as one of the most important. While teams have had the ability to execute trades all season, Dec. 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season. Why? Because on Dec. 15, over 70 players that signed contracts in the 2022 offseason became eligible to be traded.
Sporting News
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star leaves game vs. Pacers with shoulder injury
The Warriors took a big hit Wednesday night against the Pacers as Stephen Curry exited the game early after suffering a left shoulder injury. Curry was hurt while trying to strip Jalen Smith on a drive. He reached in on Smith with 2:04 left in the third quarter and then withdrew his arm, shaking it in pain. He went to the locker room after the injury.
Sporting News
NBA players marvel at wild ending in Celtics-Lakers overtime thriller: 'Turnt up'
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of the most chaotic games of the season, with Jayson Tatum producing an MVP-caliber performance to give Boston a 122-118 win on the road. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Celtics looked to be in cruise control in...
