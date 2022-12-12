PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- ‘Tis the season to give and as you check off your holiday lists, why not give a present that’s actually practical? It may not sound exciting, but ask most people and they’d love something they really need and will use! Lifestyle expert Jennifer Uy joined us on Good Morning Arizona with some gift ideas to try. Yes, items your loved ones will appreciate and use!

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO