New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland
It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
Food Beast
Social Media Rallies Behind Empty Illinois Taco Shop After Viral TikTok
"It breaks my heart to see my mom watch the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in." The poignant and heart-wrenching caption by Isabel Milan, the restaurant owner's daughter, on the TikTok above was the catalyst for an early Christmas miracle. Social media immediately took notice of the...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting
LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
wgnradio.com
The history of Chicago’s Salt Shed
For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
theeastcountygazette.com
PAWS Chicago’s Holiday Adopt-A-Thon features hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs
Right now is a great time to acquire a pet. PAWS Chicago, the largest no-kill shelter in Chicago started its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon on Friday. One of the fortunate ones is a kitten named Misty. After Julie Woertz’s mother passed away, she took in a stray cat to keep her adult cat company.
'He's a liar. He's a con artist'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
Wind, rain, snow, cold: breaking down the next few days in Chicago as a major system moves through – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A major winter weather system is inching closer to the Chicago area after dumping feet of snow across the upper Great Plains. However that system is merging with severe rain storms coming off the Gulf which will push the rain/snow line north of Illinois. While the push from the south will keep winter […]
As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime
CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
