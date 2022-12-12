ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
better.net

ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community

Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
BATAVIA, IL
wgnradio.com

WGN Radio adds Steve and Johnnie to Saturday overnight schedule

CHICAGO (December 13, 2022) – Beginning Saturday, January 7, veteran broadcasters Steve King and Johnnie Putman return to WGN Radio, hosting Saturday overnights from 9pm to 2am. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland

It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home

FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
FRANKFORT, IL
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting

LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The history of Chicago’s Salt Shed

For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
CHICAGO, IL
southarkansassun.com

Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas

A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'He's a liar. He's a con artist'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy