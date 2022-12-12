PRINCETON, NJ – Starting December 13th, the Princeton Police Department will begin enforcing the city’s overnight parking rules and issuing violations. On Tuesday, the department began issuing notices, but those notices could soon turn into parking tickets. “We regret to inform you that the Princeton Police Department will begin to enforce overnight parking violations,” the department said Tuesday. “There will be an educational/warning campaign beginning tonight, December 13th. Officers will be leaving a warning notice on the vehicle advising of the specific ordinance being violated. This campaign is to help educate vehicle owners with the expectation of summonses to be The post Princeton police to start cracking down on overnight parking offenders appeared first on Shore News Network.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO