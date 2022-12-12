Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Related
Ahead of ‘huge’ game against Iona’s Rick Pitino, Princeton would ‘love’ to face Rutgers, Seton Hall
Princeton men’s basketball coach Mitch Henderson says his staff tries every year to schedule games against New Jersey’s two major Division I programs: Rutgers and Seton Hall. The Tigers haven’t faced the Scarlet Knights since Henderson’s team beat them, 78-73, at the RAC on Dec. 11, 2013. They...
Daily Princetonian
A ‘highly charged’ year for Princeton swim: How Lia Thomas’s participation sparked tension behind closed doors
This past January, Bret Lundgaard, head coach of the Princeton women’s swim and dive team, sent an email informing the team of an upcoming meeting to be held with members of the men’s diving team. This meeting would include a diver who has been outspoken about their identity as a queer and nonbinary athlete. Lundgaard’s email stated that, apart from himself, meeting attendees would include Director of Athletics John Mack ’00 and the director of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center (GSRC), among others.
onthebanks.com
New Jersey native CB Eric Rogers transfers to Rutgers
Rutgers continues to target in-state talent — whether that be out of high school or in the transfer portal. On Monday, cornerback Eric Rogers announced via Twitter his commitment to Rutgers. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after a stint at Northern Illinois. Rogers decided to return home to attend Rutgers rather than going on a visit to Arkansas.
Boys Basketball – Shore Sports Network 2022-23 Preview: Class A South
Since the 2014-15 season, the Class A South division has had only one team capable of competing near the top of the Shore Conference. Toms River North dominated the division for six straight seasons and won at a high level, while the rest of the division could not keep up and rarely made much noise in the postseason.
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
spoonuniversity.com
A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ
Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
Daily Princetonian
Last CPUC meeting of 2022 previews annual DEI report
On Monday, Dec. 12, the Council of the Princeton University Community (CPUC) heard a preview of the University’s annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report, updates related to campus sustainability, and a report from the Ad Hoc Committee on Sexual Climate, Culture and Conduct. Administrators answered questions from students...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
Daily Princetonian
Christian campus groups: We condemn the hate speech on Washington Road
We, the leaders of various Christian fellowships, ministries, and groups at Princeton University, write this letter to condemn hatred and bigotry. On Dec. 6, a hate group came to Princeton campus espousing vitriol for many people, including women, Muslims, Hindus, Jews, Catholic Christians and many more — justifying their hatred in Christian language.
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
quovadisnewspaper.com
Middlesex College Alumnus Receives Councilman Seat
On top of being one of just 100 recipients of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship and beginning his studies at Princeton University this fall, Middlesex College graduate Thomas Emens can now add a historic political win to his resume. “It was exhilarating to be a part of...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Daily Princetonian
Letter to the Editor: Submit nominations for the Pyne Prize
I write to solicit nominations for the Pyne Prize, the highest general distinction the University confers upon an undergraduate. In thinking about student nominations, I would ask that you consider the following description:. The M. Taylor Pyne Honor Prize is a prize awarded annually to the senior who has manifested...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
A New Jersey Airport is Among the USA’s Worst for Cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it comes to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
Princeton police to start cracking down on overnight parking offenders
PRINCETON, NJ – Starting December 13th, the Princeton Police Department will begin enforcing the city’s overnight parking rules and issuing violations. On Tuesday, the department began issuing notices, but those notices could soon turn into parking tickets. “We regret to inform you that the Princeton Police Department will begin to enforce overnight parking violations,” the department said Tuesday. “There will be an educational/warning campaign beginning tonight, December 13th. Officers will be leaving a warning notice on the vehicle advising of the specific ordinance being violated. This campaign is to help educate vehicle owners with the expectation of summonses to be The post Princeton police to start cracking down on overnight parking offenders appeared first on Shore News Network.
Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election
The votes are in but the winners of Trenton’s runoff election for two city council seats are still not clear —thanks to low turnout and a mere handful of votes separating the candidates. In the South Ward, the winner appears to be state worker Jennifer Figueroa Kettenburg with more than 53% of the vote, 309 votes to be exact. But in the North Ward, Jennifer Williams is hanging onto a narrow 11-vote lead over her opponent Damian Malave. Those results are unofficial, as mail-in ballots are counted and the county clerk certifies the tally. It’s a shaky end to a tumultuous year in the capital city.
Comments / 0