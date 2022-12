In the Fall of 1946, enrollment far exceeded the housing capacity of the University. Administrators used every possible space to house students. Those in existing dorms were asked to ‘double up.’ Eating clubs and war surplus housing provided shelter for some, while others were asked to commute from home. Even Baker Rink was home to 200 students who slept on military-style cots. A Princeton Herald story from September of that year stated bluntly, “Although the University possesses extensive dormitory, dining hall and classroom facilities, resort[ing] to unprecedented measures will be necessary.”

