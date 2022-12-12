ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Former Wisconsin DB reveals transfer commitment to Michigan State

Former Wisconsin defensive back Semar Melvin took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Michigan State. Melvin’s tweet included 2 photos of himself in Spartans’ gear and 2 photos from his childhood. The tweet was captioned “COMMITTED,” followed by the hashtag “SD4L,” meaning Spartan Dawgs 4 Life.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Make Offer to Stud Wide Receiver Isaac Teslaa in Transfer Portal

New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on some kind of roll on the recruiting trail. He has already lured back wide receiver Markus Allen and has garnered immense praise from star running back Braelon Allen. Of course, there are plenty of teams trying to work the transfer portal, and the Badgers are no exception. Recently, stud wide receiver Isaac Teslaa of Hillsdale College announced on his Twitter profile that he had received an offer from Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State LB Carson Casteel enters transfer portal

Carson Casteel is looking for a new school. The Michigan State redshirt freshman linebacker entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, didn’t play while taking a redshirt as a true freshman last year and didn’t record any statistics while appearing in eight games this year. He played 48 special teams snaps and didn’t log any on defense, according to Pro Football Focus.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more

EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye

Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 12, 2022

Chelsea 74, Northwest 50: Chelsea High School broke open the game with a barrage of 3-point baskets in the second half. Northwest was led by Duncan Moffitt, Jalen Jordan, and Josh Gordon with 11 points apiece. Jackson Homeschool 61, Jackson Prep 53. Girls basketball. Michigan Center 68, Concord 53: The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win

JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
JONESVILLE, MI

