Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Wisconsin DB reveals transfer commitment to Michigan State
Former Wisconsin defensive back Semar Melvin took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Michigan State. Melvin’s tweet included 2 photos of himself in Spartans’ gear and 2 photos from his childhood. The tweet was captioned “COMMITTED,” followed by the hashtag “SD4L,” meaning Spartan Dawgs 4 Life.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Make Offer to Stud Wide Receiver Isaac Teslaa in Transfer Portal
New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on some kind of roll on the recruiting trail. He has already lured back wide receiver Markus Allen and has garnered immense praise from star running back Braelon Allen. Of course, there are plenty of teams trying to work the transfer portal, and the Badgers are no exception. Recently, stud wide receiver Isaac Teslaa of Hillsdale College announced on his Twitter profile that he had received an offer from Wisconsin.
Michigan State basketball “certain” to get visit from 5-star SF Bryson Tucker
Tom Izzo has about a week and a half off before Michigan State basketball has its next game. This is a nice deviation from what’s been normal through the first month, or so, of the 2022-23 season with 2-3 games per week and any normal person would spend that time resting and maybe disconnecting after practices.
MLive.com
North Carolina transfer kicker Jonathan Kim commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed its second addition from the portal of the night. Jonathan Kim, a transfer kicker from North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. That was shortly after Wisconsin cornerback transfer Semar Melvin committed to Michigan State. It’s unclear if Kim, who has two years of eligibility left, will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on.
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Carson Casteel enters transfer portal
Carson Casteel is looking for a new school. The Michigan State redshirt freshman linebacker entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, didn’t play while taking a redshirt as a true freshman last year and didn’t record any statistics while appearing in eight games this year. He played 48 special teams snaps and didn’t log any on defense, according to Pro Football Focus.
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more
EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
MLive.com
Springport gets last basket to win wild back-and-forth game over Michigan Center
MICHIGAN CENTER -- Nine lead changes in the fourth quarter alone set the stage for one final basket in the nonconference girls basketball game on Wednesday between Michigan Center and Springport. Springport trailed by one with 20 seconds to go when Maddux Overweg found some room to drive the lane...
Three Biggest Surprise Michigan Players In 2022
Michigan finished the regular season and championship game a masterful 13-0 and several players who stepped up in unexpected ways are some of the main reasons why.
MLive.com
Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye
Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson beats J-Dubs at Albion
The Jackson boys basketball team beat Lansing Sexton 82-69 on Tuesday at Albion College in the Carl Lee Memorial Invitational. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 20 points.
Potterville High School football coach resigns, team will only play JV next season
Matthews took over in 2017 and at the time, he was the school's fourth coach in four years.
Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
WLNS
Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 12, 2022
Chelsea 74, Northwest 50: Chelsea High School broke open the game with a barrage of 3-point baskets in the second half. Northwest was led by Duncan Moffitt, Jalen Jordan, and Josh Gordon with 11 points apiece. Jackson Homeschool 61, Jackson Prep 53. Girls basketball. Michigan Center 68, Concord 53: The...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
MLive.com
Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win
JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
