Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
WRDW-TV
‘It just eats me up’: Family celebrates the life of Izzy Scott
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday should have been Izzy Scott’s fifth birthday and his family is celebrating the holidays he isn’t here for. Over the last months, the first day of school, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Now his family is honoring his life, however brief. We talked to Izzy’s...
Understanding locked in syndrome: How you can help a local family
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gwen Snead is a beloved teacher, who taught for many years at Episcopal Day School in Augusta. In July she suffered a brainstem stroke and subsequently was diagnosed with Locked-In Syndrome. We learn what happened, her long road to recovery, and how you can help. And we’re gonna learn a lot […]
WRDW-TV
Busby’s delivers donated coats to Boys & Girls Club
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta on Tuesday. During October and November, Busby’s held its second annual Coats for Kids drive to give the gift of warmth to local children in need this winter.
WRDW-TV
Evans couple’s Christmas village grows every year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Evans couple has been married for 58 years, and for almost 40 of those years, they have been putting together a Christmas Village in their living room. The project is a labor of love, and it takes them a while to set up. We stopped...
WRDW-TV
CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a year when inflation has taken its toll on millions of Americans, toy drives have become more important in an effort to make sure all kids have a gift this Christmas. It’s a good year for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office toy drive, with toy...
WRDW-TV
Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas. As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family. There...
WRDW-TV
How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Aiken’s annual Festival of Trees is happening this week at the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum. This is the sixth time for the event, and there are 13 trees to choose from. You can stop...
Where to go for the best holiday light displays in the CSRA
Here's a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA.
wfxg.com
Augusta University students upset about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Students at Augusta University have complained about mold in the bathroom and mice in the kitchen. An ongoing issue since June of 2022. Several students who live at Augusta University, Oak Hall have reported mold and mice in their dorm rooms. "Multiple students...over 20 have been...
wfxg.com
A Christmas Extravaganza in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Christmas Extravaganza was held today at Dyess Park, hosted by Our Generation Management and Alphonso Forrest Jr. The event began at 11 am and lasted until 3pm. Families went out to participate in all the festivities. There were guest appearances from Mickey and Minnie Mouse,...
WRDW-TV
Local organizations aim to reduce overdoses during the holidays
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has investigated the growing use of fentanyl in our area. The number of overdoses is continuing to rise. While the holidays are a happy time for some, others often struggle. Something a former addict and now advocate against drug use wants us to remember...
WRDW-TV
Challenges of looking after a loved one with Alzheimer’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road. The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and...
WRDW-TV
VA Augusta Health Care System hosting ‘PACT Act’ event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System is hosting “PACT Act” events to inform veterans about new health care and benefits. On Thursday, they will host one to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the “PACT Act”. It...
Georgia Today: Raffensperger wants changes, Augusta arena reopening, USPS honors John Lewis
LISTEN: On the Wednesday Dec. 14 edition of Georgia Today: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants changes, James Brown Arena in Augusta is reopening, and the USPS is honoring John Lewis. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Dec. 14. I'm Peter...
Signs and symptoms of stroke and why time matters most
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A brain-stem stroke like Gwen Snead suffered is not that common. And what is Locked-In Syndrome? Who of us might be at risk? Dr. Manan Shah is a Neurointensivist at the Medical College of Georgia at AU. He joins us to explain these rare medical events and the long-term prognosis. Brad […]
WRDW-TV
Enjoy live Nativity scene tonight at National Hills Baptist Church
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the National Hills Baptist Church launched its annual live Nativity scene. If you were unable to see it last night, there’s another performance tonight you can catch anytime from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The church is on 2725 Washington Road, across from...
WRDW-TV
Retired Edgefield County K-9 laid to rest after cancer battle
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office laid to rest one of their retired K-9′s after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday. Hurk retired from active duty in January and has enjoyed a life full of tennis balls for the last several months. He was...
WRDW-TV
Saluda High students design ornaments for tree in Washington, D.C.
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ornament designs by students at Saluda High School are on display in Washington, D.C. It’s part of a display representing every state, territory, and more. We talked to students and their art teacher about why it means so much to them to be the ones representing the Palmetto State.
Golf Digest
Getting robbed in Augusta and why this version of The Match worked so well
Prior to this past weekend, I had never been to Augusta, Ga., home of the annual Masters Tournament. You may be wondering how that's possible given I've worked for Golf Digest for the last half-decade, but that's a different story for a different day. This past Sunday, however, I made...
WJBF.com
Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother
Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Special needs non-profit spreads Christmas cheer …. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. LIVE VIPIR 6 Wednesday Night Forecast: 12/14/2022. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. Georgia official...
