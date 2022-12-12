ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Understanding locked in syndrome: How you can help a local family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gwen Snead is a beloved teacher, who taught for many years at Episcopal Day School in Augusta. In July she suffered a brainstem stroke and subsequently was diagnosed with Locked-In Syndrome. We learn what happened, her long road to recovery, and how you can help. And we’re gonna learn a lot […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Busby’s delivers donated coats to Boys & Girls Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta on Tuesday. During October and November, Busby’s held its second annual Coats for Kids drive to give the gift of warmth to local children in need this winter.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans couple’s Christmas village grows every year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Evans couple has been married for 58 years, and for almost 40 of those years, they have been putting together a Christmas Village in their living room. The project is a labor of love, and it takes them a while to set up. We stopped...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a year when inflation has taken its toll on millions of Americans, toy drives have become more important in an effort to make sure all kids have a gift this Christmas. It’s a good year for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office toy drive, with toy...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas. As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family. There...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Aiken’s annual Festival of Trees is happening this week at the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum. This is the sixth time for the event, and there are 13 trees to choose from. You can stop...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Augusta University students upset about living conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Students at Augusta University have complained about mold in the bathroom and mice in the kitchen. An ongoing issue since June of 2022. Several students who live at Augusta University, Oak Hall have reported mold and mice in their dorm rooms. "Multiple students...over 20 have been...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

A Christmas Extravaganza in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Christmas Extravaganza was held today at Dyess Park, hosted by Our Generation Management and Alphonso Forrest Jr. The event began at 11 am and lasted until 3pm. Families went out to participate in all the festivities. There were guest appearances from Mickey and Minnie Mouse,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local organizations aim to reduce overdoses during the holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has investigated the growing use of fentanyl in our area. The number of overdoses is continuing to rise. While the holidays are a happy time for some, others often struggle. Something a former addict and now advocate against drug use wants us to remember...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Challenges of looking after a loved one with Alzheimer’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road. The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

VA Augusta Health Care System hosting ‘PACT Act’ event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System is hosting “PACT Act” events to inform veterans about new health care and benefits. On Thursday, they will host one to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the “PACT Act”. It...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Signs and symptoms of stroke and why time matters most

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A brain-stem stroke like Gwen Snead suffered is not that common. And what is Locked-In Syndrome? Who of us might be at risk? Dr. Manan Shah is a Neurointensivist at the Medical College of Georgia at AU. He joins us to explain these rare medical events and the long-term prognosis. Brad […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Enjoy live Nativity scene tonight at National Hills Baptist Church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the National Hills Baptist Church launched its annual live Nativity scene. If you were unable to see it last night, there’s another performance tonight you can catch anytime from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The church is on 2725 Washington Road, across from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Saluda High students design ornaments for tree in Washington, D.C.

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ornament designs by students at Saluda High School are on display in Washington, D.C. It’s part of a display representing every state, territory, and more. We talked to students and their art teacher about why it means so much to them to be the ones representing the Palmetto State.
SALUDA, SC
WJBF.com

Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother

Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Special needs non-profit spreads Christmas cheer …. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. LIVE VIPIR 6 Wednesday Night Forecast: 12/14/2022. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. Georgia official...
AUGUSTA, GA

