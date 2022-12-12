ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WLTX.com

On criticism of his hiring of Dowell Loggains, Beamer pushes back hard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has either heard about or read the comments concerning the addition of Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Beamer met the media to preview Gator Bowl practice and also talk about what Loggains brings to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The recruitment of Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green should settle down now after his social media announcement Tuesday afternoon. Green publicly committed to playing for Clemson, less than a week after receiving a phone call from head football coach Dabo Swinney. The three-star prospect was...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson and South Carolina Football react to passing of Mike Leach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina Football reacted to the passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed that Leach passed away at 61 after falling ill on Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson but later passed away.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer

South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Lembo rewarded with contract extension

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina associate head coach and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo received a one-year contract extension and a significant raise, both were approved by the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees Tuesday. Lembo is now making $725,000 annually in a deal which will now run...
COLUMBIA, SC
diehardsport.com

Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal

MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Largest Nativity Scene in South Carolina at Church in Greenville, SC

Did you know South Carolina’s largest nativity scene with life-size figures is right here in Greenville, SC? See the beautifully carved figures at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors through early February. Christmas is centered around nativity scenes and for good reason, right? The birth of Christ is...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
COLUMBIA, SC

