406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins earns 2nd straight GNAC honor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday. Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games,...
montanaoutdoor.com

Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22

Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
Cat Country 102.9

Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?

If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
yourbigsky.com

West bound I90 near Billings blocked because of accident

I90 CLOSURE ALERT: According to the 511-road alert report map, the vehicle collision is just east of Junction US 87 North near Billings. That’s Exit 452 so if you travel that stretch of highway try to find an alternative route Tuesday morning. Temperatures are still bitter cold at 14...
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Cat Country 102.9

Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help

Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked near Billings due to crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked near Billings due to a crash. The crash is located at 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 at mile-marker 452, Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map shows. Road conditions are snowy and icy.
alternativemissoula.com

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
Cat Country 102.9

Billings is Losing It Over Huge Energy Bill Increases City-Wide

The City of Billings is up in arms on social media today because it seems like everybody has seen massive increases in their energy bills. Normally during the Winter, people see increases in price due to turning on their heat. But the consensus of many citizens is that the increase is extremely massive; sometimes even up to triple what it was the previous month.
KULR8

Student arrested after Billings Senior High shooting threat on social media

BILLINGS, Mont. - A student was arrested after another student reported a social media post of a threat to shoot up Billings Senior High, according to police. The Billings Police Department posted on social media the threat was substantiated, and the student was arrested, charged with intimidation and remanded to Youth Services.
