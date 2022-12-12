Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Big Timber's Bailey Finn has a long history with first place, plus other early headlines
BILLINGS — Silverware is nothing new to Big Timber girls basketball star Bailey Finn. In fact, her trophy case started filling up long, long before her high school career began. Prior to Finn, now a senior guard for the Sheepherders, earning all-state selections and playing an integral role in...
406mtsports.com
Former Hardin star Famous Lefthand scores 49 points in United Tribes triumph
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand scored a career-high 49 points in 25 minutes Saturday to lead the United Tribes Technical College men's basketball team to a 128-70 win over Sisseton Wahpeton College. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard was 10-for-14 from the field on his way to 30...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins earns 2nd straight GNAC honor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday. Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games,...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
yourbigsky.com
West bound I90 near Billings blocked because of accident
I90 CLOSURE ALERT: According to the 511-road alert report map, the vehicle collision is just east of Junction US 87 North near Billings. That’s Exit 452 so if you travel that stretch of highway try to find an alternative route Tuesday morning. Temperatures are still bitter cold at 14...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Protesters rally over NorthWestern Energy's natural gas plant in Laurel
The resource council and others say the city and county allowed the project to move forward on land zoned for agriculture.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked near Billings due to crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked near Billings due to a crash. The crash is located at 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 at mile-marker 452, Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map shows. Road conditions are snowy and icy.
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
[Breaking] Robbery at Maverick Casino on 14th St W in Billings
Tonight around 5:01 PM, Billings Police responded to Maverick Casino at 710 14th Street West in Billings for a call of a robbery. The male suspect entered the casino wearing all black, and pointed a handgun at an employee, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as...
Billings is Losing It Over Huge Energy Bill Increases City-Wide
The City of Billings is up in arms on social media today because it seems like everybody has seen massive increases in their energy bills. Normally during the Winter, people see increases in price due to turning on their heat. But the consensus of many citizens is that the increase is extremely massive; sometimes even up to triple what it was the previous month.
We Asked, You Said… These are the Worst Traffic Lights in Billings
Traffic is probably one of our favorite things to complain about. Billings is growing and one of those growing pains is dealing with congested roads. Roundabouts - love 'em or hate 'em - are proven to help traffic, but they can't put them everywhere. So, stoplights it is. We're all...
cowboystatedaily.com
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
KULR8
Student arrested after Billings Senior High shooting threat on social media
BILLINGS, Mont. - A student was arrested after another student reported a social media post of a threat to shoot up Billings Senior High, according to police. The Billings Police Department posted on social media the threat was substantiated, and the student was arrested, charged with intimidation and remanded to Youth Services.
Family seeking answers in Crow Agency apparent hit-and-run
A family is searching for answers in the death of Elsie Little Light, 39, who was killed by a vehicle on I-90 near Crow Agency last week.
