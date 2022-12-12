Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Springfield property owners must register occupied RVs, City Council says
Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs. Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
highway58herald.org
Oakridge Tree Lighting event draws good crowd to receive Santa
By JOHN ROSS/for The Herald — The mulled cider was hot, the fireside warm and cookies at outdoor temperature for the eagerly-awaited arrival of Santa and his sweetie at Saturday-eve’s Parade of Lights. Throngs of energized children with parents in tow manifested under misty Oakridge skies to express...
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
highway58herald.org
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile Still Needs Your Help
EUGENE, OR—Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There remains, however, a need for tents, sleeping bags, and blankets.
highway58herald.org
Shine Light into Darkness (week 2)
We’re in to our second week of our NewsMatch challenge to raise $30,000 to support local journalism that matters to you!. The Highway 58 Herald strives to report on what’s important to our communities. Whether it’s reporting on the big local events throughout the year, such as the...
wufe967.com
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'
One Oregon county sheriff says she will not enforce the Beaver State’s embattled new gun law if it is allowed to take effect after a judge blocked the measure last week. “I can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan told “America Reports” Wednesday. “The permitting, we’ll have to do what we can for our citizens to make sure that they can still exercise their Second Amendment right.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY
Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
highway58herald.org
Monday, November 21 through Sunday November 27
The following incidents and service calls have been reported by the Oakridge Police Department. Although there may be exceptions, The Herald does not routinely disclose the names, addresses or phone numbers of victims or complainants whose personal information appears on the daily log at the police department. Information identifying individuals who have been arrested, charged, cited, or otherwise detained by law enforcement agencies may be published as part of the public record.
highway58herald.org
CONCERNED CITIZENS OF OAKRIDGE
We, the undersigned citizens of Oakridge, are concerned of a perceived increase of property crimes within our area, and of how these property crimes are being currently addressed by the Lane County District Attorney. The following quotes are taken from an article by Chris M Letman, a reporter of KLCC, dated July 31, 2022. We welcome all those interested to read, in full, his article entitled: “Lane County DA’s office won’t prosecute certain crimes due to staffing shortage.” There are additional reports from a number of other news outlets in line with Mr. Letman’s article.
KVAL
Santa's reindeer make stop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Santa's reindeers made a little detour to Eugene Sunday afternoon. Dasher and Dancer of Timberview Farms made their way to Coastal Farm and Ranch supply store, giving kids and families some holiday magic with Christmas two weeks away. "Bringing the reindeer out allows kids to get...
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
kezi.com
Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas
EUGENE, Ore.-- Alluvium Church is giving away free tents, sleeping bags and clothes for the homeless community on Christmas Day. Organizers at the church said the event comes off the success of their Thanksgiving food drive. "Christmas coincides with our free market, 1-3 every Sunday, here at Alluvium," said art...
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Veterans searching for missing soldier support walk through Lebanon
Police and fire escort and excited crowds greeted the U.S. Marine Corps veterans making a more than 3,600-mile hike from Boston to Newport. Coleman Kinzer, Ray Shinohara and Justin LeHew raised awareness and funds for recovering some of the bodies of nearly 82,000 U.S. combatants and military personnel who disappeared during wars on five continents starting in 1940.
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
kezi.com
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
highway58herald.org
Vehicle hits young pedestrian during Parade of Lights event Saturday evening
By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — A child was struck Saturday evening in an apparent reckless driving incident in Oakridge. During a stop in the slow procession of City emergency vehicles and other persons who had joined the parade, witnesses saw a dark-colored van pull between the stopped parade vehicles and accelerated toward several children who were helping to distribute candy. All parade vehicles were flashing lights and playing music; obvious evidence of a parade.
highway58herald.org
LCSO Case #22-6849 — Driver Arrested After Striking Child in Parade with Vehicle
On 12/10/2022 at about 7:00pm, Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received a request from the Oakridge Police Department for assistance investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred during a parade inside that city. Deputies investigated and learned that a 9-year-old child, while handing out candy during the parade, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of S. Diamond St. and W. 1st St. in Oakridge.
Comments / 0