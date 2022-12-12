Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
KSNB Local4
Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week. Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after...
1011now.com
Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach. Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska reduces season ticket prices to celebrate 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023 with numerous plans to commemorate the historic milestone. The first of those will be a one-year reduction in football season ticket prices for the 2023 season. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts announced on Tuesday...
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023
Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams commits to Husker softball, basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Southwest product and the daughter of Husker women’s hoops coach Amy Williams has committed to play two sports at Nebraska. Kennadi Williams made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, saying she would play both basketball and softball at Nebraska. Williams, a junior...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
Date set for Nebraska's 2023 Spring Game; Alberts discusses plans for East balcony seating
If you have the 2023 calendar already set out on the desk, and the Red-White scrimmage is your jam, get your marker out. The Nebraska Spring Game will be on April 22, Trev Alberts said on the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night. The Husker athletic director assumes kickoff will...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Shelley earns Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll spot
Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley earned a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for her performances that helped the Husker women’s basketball team to a 2-0 record last week. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, opened the week with a huge 31-point effort in Nebraska’s 82-54 pounding of Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelley connected on 7-of-12 threes against the Badgers to help the short-handed Huskers to a runaway victory in opening a five-game home stand.
KSNB Local4
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four begins Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Out of 64 teams, four remain in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Pittsburgh, Louisville, Texas, and San Diego are set to play at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday in the Final Four. Texas will face San Diego on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Louisville...
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
knopnews2.com
Get to know 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year: Lee Perez
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From potential dropout, to decorated educator, Lee Perez has seen a little bit of everything in his lifetime. Perez, a North Platte native, teaches English as a Second Language to grades five to eight at Alice Buffet Magnet Middle School in Omaha, but that wasn’t even close to his career plan growing up.
NCAA Basketball: Creighton’s fall, Mountain West success among biggest takeaways
We’re more than a month into another thrilling season of NCAA basketball and a lot has happened in recent weeks. Today’s edition of Loose Change, my two cents into recent college basketball happenings, will look closely at a number of different topics, including recent games, the rise of a few conferences, a closer look at some of the nation’s best freshmen, and a few quick notes on the situation at Texas. Let’s get right into the action!
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
