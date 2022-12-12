Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook
The Fed on Wednesday opted to hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points to its highest level in 15 years. Chairman Jerome Powell also indicated that the central bank's efforts to rein in inflation are far from over, and said policymakers will "have to stay at it." Treasury...
European Stocks Marginally Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses trading in...
Stock Futures Are Flat After Major Averages Post Consecutive Weekly Losses
Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Sunday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18 points, or 0.05%, while S&P 500 and...
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
Binance's Native BNB Token Plunges to Lowest Since July as Concerns Mount About Withdrawals, FTX Ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
How Sam Bankman-Fried Swindled $8 Billion in Customer Money, According to Federal Prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
