Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte, gives in to protesters' demands, says she'll propose moving up elections to 2024

Read full article on original website
Related
Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia’s Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina Faso...
US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and...
‘I became more and more violent’: shocking testimonies of abuse from IDF veterans
Sgt Gil Hillel flinches, awareness written across her face, as she looks to the camera and describes how the power of life and death over another human being changed her. “Over time I became more and more violent. I went through a crazy transformation in that job. From a very calm and relaxed person to a very violent and aggressive person who takes their frustrations out on the object they can take it out on, which was the Palestinians and the detainees,” said the former Israeli military police officer.
Comments / 0