Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte, gives in to protesters' demands, says she'll propose moving up elections to 2024

Sgt Gil Hillel flinches, awareness written across her face, as she looks to the camera and describes how the power of life and death over another human being changed her. “Over time I became more and more violent. I went through a crazy transformation in that job. From a very calm and relaxed person to a very violent and aggressive person who takes their frustrations out on the object they can take it out on, which was the Palestinians and the detainees,” said the former Israeli military police officer.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO