KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hastings’ Kort wins Most Outstanding Wrestler at Omaha South Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Braiden Kort is in his second year at Hastings High after transferring from Adams Central. This year, a more confident Kort is hitting the wrestling mats for the Tigers. “Being a senior this year, I’ve got a lot more confidence than I’ve had in the past,”...
KSNB Local4
Gallas, Willrich named co-interim head coaches for UNK football
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer announced today that Levi Gallas and Jake Willrich will serve as co-interim head coaches for the football program after the recent departure of Josh Lynn. Gallas is the Lopers defensive coordinator and defensive line coach and has been at...
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys wrestling grapples victory over Northwest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys wrestling hosted Northwest for a dual match Tuesday. The Tigers defeated the Vikings 49-24. Featured highlights in the embedded video include matches in weight classes 106-132.
KSNB Local4
Lynn opens up on ‘incredibly hard’ decision to leave UNK football
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Former UNK football coach Josh Lynn will be formally introduced at his new school, West Texas A&M University, Friday. He informed the Lopers of his decision to leave Kearney for Canyon, Texas, Tuesday. “Incredibly hard,” Lynn said of the decision. “The team that we have, the...
KSNB Local4
UNK football coach Josh Lynn leaving for West Texas A&M
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn announced today that he’s leaving the program to join West Texas A&M University. Lynn has led the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK...
KSNB Local4
Davis becomes second repeat All-American in UNK football history
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis is a repeat selection to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II All-American team. The AFCA’s Division II All-America Selection Committee is made up of three head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the teams are chosen.
KSNB Local4
Superior’s Gardner commits to North Dakota State track & field
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The reigning Class C girls gold medalist in the long jump and triple jump will compete at the Division I level. Superior’s Ella Gardner committed to North Dakota State Monday. “So so excited to be a Bison,” Gardner tweeted. Gardner set the Class C...
KSNB Local4
Gaming commission postpones meeting due to weather
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort will have to wait a little longer for its gaming application to be approved. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission was set to discuss the casino’s application during their meeting Wednesday at Fonner Park. That includes setting days and times of operation for the new casino.
KSNB Local4
UNK cutting 6 arts and science teachers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday said it was cutting six faculty positions in the College of Arts and Sciences effective by May 2024. The school said four faculty members were notified Tuesday and will have about a year-and-a-half to find other jobs. Two additional unfilled faculty lines are also being eliminated, bringing the total reduction to six faculty positions. All are in the College of Arts and Sciences.
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
KSNB Local4
Social and educational spaces in city of Blue Hill support childhood development, economic growth
BLUE HILL, Neb. (Press Release) - Innovative leadership in the city of Blue Hill bolstered recent support for a new aquatic center and a hub for early childhood development, earning ongoing recognition from the State of Nebraska. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s ongoing membership...
KSNB Local4
I-80 and Highway 30 remain closed at North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - I-80 and Highway 30 have been closed at North Platte for over 24 hours. Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported that there is no truck parking west of Grand Island due to the winter weather that impacted a large portion of the state Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
3 News Now
Clean water doesn’t come cheap: Nebraska towns are shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is required by law to keep the nitrate level...
KSNB Local4
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
Search for an interim superintendent begins at GIPS
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is now searching for their next superintendent, after they accepted Dr. Tawana Grover’s resignation. During Monday night’s board meeting they voted to hire the Nebraska Association of School Boards to conduct a search for the interim superintendent. The NASB...
