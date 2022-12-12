ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Country diary: Hills and valleys where packhorses used to tread | Susie White

By Susie White
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mD2wX_0jfL7KtS00

Winter’s first sustained frost still hasn’t thawed even though it is after noon, so we head up the valley to Allenheads. There the land is bright under a clear sky and it’s six degrees warmer.

The walk up to Killhope Law begins where a lead smelt mill stood above the East Allen river. Green mounds hint at the archaeology and the short grass of spoil heaps is clipped tight by sheep and rabbits. A long, low bulge like an ancient earthwork runs uphill for about two miles, a 19th-century flue that carried fumes to a long-gone chimney.

We are following the Carrier’s Way, a packhorse route that brought lead ore from one valley to the other, from Weardale over the tops to the smelt mill. To either side, abandoned houses, their sandstone roofs collapsed inwards, are sheltered by beech and sycamore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPTJZ_0jfL7KtS00
Killhope Law: ‘We are almost at the meeting point of three counties.’ Photograph: Susie White

I try to interpret the sumps and tumps in a landscape pocked with small quarries and heathery hillocks where grouse stand alert. They cluck in alarm, silhouetted by the low afternoon sun.

A rounded cairn on Killhope Law pulls us on up the straight march of the track. Looking back, the flat waters of Dodd Reservoir reflect a sharp blue sky, while far beyond, the Tyne Valley holds a thick rope of fog that creeps up its side valleys.

After an hour, the way levels out along the watershed. Even up here there are signs of workings and lumps of galena shine purple among the rocks. The blanketing heather is broken by deep peat hags and shards of ice on puddles. In an old quarry, a rough stone hut, sheep-trod inside, fading graffiti is inscribed in its mottled render.

Killhope Law is topped by a disintegrating trig point and the stump of a post, once a 30ft-high flagpole. The 360-degree view is spectacular. We are almost at the meeting point of three counties and can see Skiddaw and Blencathra to the west in Cumbria, and Weardale in Durham to the south, while we stand just inside Northumberland. Invigorated, we head back down as fog edges up the valley.

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
The Guardian

The Guardian

536K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy