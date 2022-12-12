Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Found Dead at 40: New Details From Motel Staff
New details are emerging about the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The dancer and former DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was found dead in his motel room Tuesday, where he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40 years old. ET confirmed Wednesday that Boss checked...
'Heartbroken' celebrities mourn death of tWitch, dancer and former Ellen DJ
Celebrities across the entertainment and dance world have taken to social media to mourn the death of performer and personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Wednesday by suicide. He was 40. "I have no words. There aren't any," said actor Channing Tatum, with whom Boss starred in Magic Mike XXL. "I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) "I'm heartbroken," added comedian Ellen DeGeneres, on whose talk show Boss...
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
78 Christmas Jokes That Will Have You Ho Ho Ho-Ing
Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting, you ask? Because they always drop their needles!
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has Rahul Kohli Pitching a Warhammer Movie
Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Coming Back to Theaters With New Version
It wouldn't be the holiday season without some new Christmas movies, especially new adaptations of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. This year saw a pretty hilarious SNL sketch featuring Martin Short as Scrooge, and The Muppets have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol which starred Michael Caine in the main role. Last month also saw the release of Spirited, a musical based on A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The movie has done fairly well with critics and audiences, and currently has a 69% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In case you haven't seen the film, or if you're ready for seconds, the comedy is coming back to theaters with a twist.
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
Night of the Living Dead Sequel Rights Secured by MGM, Aiming for Theatrical Release
The 1968 Night of the Living Dead from filmmaker George A. Romero is a seminal film for a number of reasons, and while the legacy of that film has been expanded in various ways over the decades, MGM is in final negotiations to distribute an upcoming sequel from Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu, per Deadline. The exciting element of this deal is that the plan is for the film to be released theatrically, as opposed to merely debuting on a streaming service. Given the number of follow-up installments, remakes, and reboots of the source material that have gone straight to home video, this new sequel could bring the dormant franchise back from the dead.
Black Superman Movie From J.J. Abrams, Ta-Nehisi Coates Reportedly Still Happening
The future of the DC Universe is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped to run DC Studios. The duo will now be overseeing a number of movies, television shows, video games, and more inspired by DC's comics — and tonight, we got the first inkling of what that will entail, with Gunn himself penning a new reboot movie for Superman. The film, which will follow a younger Superman as he arrives in Metropolis, will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. According to subsequent reporting about Gunn's reboot, it looks like another project relating to the Man of Steel could still be happening.
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Reveals Why She Reunited With James Cameron Decades After Titanic (Exclusive)
After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The sequel will see the return of some favorite actors from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. One such newcomer is Kate Winslet who previously worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, which earned 11 Academy Awards back in 1998. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Winset about reuniting with Cameron after all these years.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets New Release Window From PlayStation
PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have officially confirmed the new release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Earlier this week, a new leak from one Insomniac developer suggested that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be on track to land on PS5 at some point next fall. And while PlayStation didn't have anything to say at the time in response to this leak, the popular gaming company has today verified that this window was accurate.
Across The Spider-Verse: Are There Two Spider-Men 2099?
It's been long known that Miguel O'Hara, aka the Spider-Man from the year 2099, will play a major role in the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. With the futuristic wall-crawler voiced by none other than Oscar Isaac of Moon Knight and Star Wars fame, it would appear that Miguel isn't exactly getting along great with Miles Morales. Appearing in the post-credit sequence of the first film, the newest trailer has O'Hara front and center, with the footage spawning a wild theory here at Comicbook.com.
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
People Are Sharing The Most Outrageous Display Of "Rich People" Wealth They've Ever Personally Witnessed
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
