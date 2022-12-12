Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST/5 AM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities will drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday evening commute.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County and Perkins County. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Corson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:44:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
