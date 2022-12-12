The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO