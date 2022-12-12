Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Indiana at Kansas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will Indiana rebound after their poor shooting night against the Wildcats? Do the Hoosiers have a shot to win this game if Jalen Hood Schifino doesn’t play? Can Kansas take care of their last major test before the new calendar year starts behind Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick?. TV...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Woodson says Hood-Schifino’s injury not long-term concern
Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino stepped up in a big way the last time Indiana faced one of college basketball’s traditional powers. Will he be available when the Hoosiers take on another at Kansas on Saturday?. How his back responds during IU’s Thursday afternoon practice will go a long way...
thedailyhoosier.com
Yes the Arizona loss was frustrating, but here’s why IU basketball fans should be optimistic
After falling behind 27-8 to No. 8 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday, Indiana could never quite complete the climb back. On four different occasions the Hoosiers cut the margin to five points or less after being down by double-figures, only to see the margin swell back to where it was.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Kansas
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team’s game against Kansas. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU soccer falls to Syracuse in national title penalty shootout
It was a fast-paced highly competitive match for the full 90 minutes plus another 20 of overtime. But Monday evening’s national title contest between Indiana and Syracuse was settled by penalty kicks. The Orange came out on top 7-6 in the shootout to claim their first ever national title and hand the Hoosiers their third runner-up finish in the last six years.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana prematurely flashes congratulations to soccer team following National Championship loss
Indiana soccer fell to No. 3 Syracuse on penalty kicks in the 2022 College Cup Monday evening. The No. 13 Hoosiers took the Orange to sudden death and fell in heartbreaking fashion. Someone at Assembly Hall in Bloomington must not have gotten the memo. The screen flashed a premature congratulations...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU star Cody Zeller on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen as former IU basketball star Cody Zeller spent more than a half hour with former Hoosiers star A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. Zeller and Guyton go back through Zeller’s basketball journey and discuss what he’s up to now. For a complete library of podcasts...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men and women hold their spots in latest AP top-25s
Saturday will mark Indiana’s second consecutive top-15 matchup when they travel to Lawrence to face Kansas. In the new AP top-25 poll released on Monday, the Hoosiers held at No. 14 despite a loss to now No. 9 ranked Arizona. Meanwhile, Kansas (9-1) dropped two spots to No. 8....
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Class of 2025 IU basketball target Jalen Haralson goes for 35 at Forum Tip-Off
Watch below as Fishers H.S. sophomore guard Jalen Haralson went for 35 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Saturday at the annual Forum Tip-Off Classic at Southport H.S. in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-7 Haralson is No. 10 in white. On the night he went 13-of-19 from the field with three...
WISH-TV
No. 1 Purdue brings class to first Indy Classic men’s college basketball event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature two men’s college basketball games: Purdue vs. Davidson, and Illinois State vs. Ball State. Indiana Sports Corp told I-Team 8 that one thing that makes this inaugural event special is having the No. 1 team...
Oklahoma Lands Highly Touted Power Five Transfer LB
Former 4-star EDGE Dasan McCullough transfers to the Sooners after just one year at Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson recaps Arizona, previews Kansas on his radio show
Watch below as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson was joined by legendary voice Don Fischer for their radio show on Monday evening in Bloomington. The pair took a final look back at last week’s games against Nebraska and Arizona, and previewed a Saturday matchup with No. 8 Kansas.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football picks up commitment from JUCO transfer DB Tyrik McDaniel
Indiana picked up a commitment from Independence C.C. defensive back transfer Tyrik McDaniel on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-1 and 200 pound McDaniel announced the news on his Twitter page. After playing one year at safety for Independence, McDaniel committed to East Carolina on Thanksgiving before announcing a change of heart...
WNDU
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
Quarterback With Indiana Ties Enters Transfer Portal, Other Potential Targets
Uncertainty surrounds the Indiana quarterback position heading into the offseason. With three quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Dexter Williams' timetable to return unclear after knee surgery, Indiana coach Tom Allen could look to add another quarterback through the transfer portal. Here's a long list of potential targets.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
mediafeed.org
Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much
Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
