Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Kansas

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team’s game against Kansas. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU soccer falls to Syracuse in national title penalty shootout

It was a fast-paced highly competitive match for the full 90 minutes plus another 20 of overtime. But Monday evening’s national title contest between Indiana and Syracuse was settled by penalty kicks. The Orange came out on top 7-6 in the shootout to claim their first ever national title and hand the Hoosiers their third runner-up finish in the last six years.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men and women hold their spots in latest AP top-25s

Saturday will mark Indiana’s second consecutive top-15 matchup when they travel to Lawrence to face Kansas. In the new AP top-25 poll released on Monday, the Hoosiers held at No. 14 despite a loss to now No. 9 ranked Arizona. Meanwhile, Kansas (9-1) dropped two spots to No. 8....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson recaps Arizona, previews Kansas on his radio show

Watch below as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson was joined by legendary voice Don Fischer for their radio show on Monday evening in Bloomington. The pair took a final look back at last week’s games against Nebraska and Arizona, and previewed a Saturday matchup with No. 8 Kansas.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football picks up commitment from JUCO transfer DB Tyrik McDaniel

Indiana picked up a commitment from Independence C.C. defensive back transfer Tyrik McDaniel on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-1 and 200 pound McDaniel announced the news on his Twitter page. After playing one year at safety for Independence, McDaniel committed to East Carolina on Thanksgiving before announcing a change of heart...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WNDU

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
LEESBURG, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
mediafeed.org

Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much

Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated

*Editors Note: The Indiana BOAH initially listed this flock as being located in Daviess County. The board has since issued a correction, that the flock was located in Martin County. The story has been updated to reflect this change. MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN

