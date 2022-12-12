On December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment located at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks. The search warrant was obtained in order to allow officers to search a specific apartment for an individual wanted for felony arrest warrants from Cass County, North Dakota. Due to the criminal history of the wanted subject, the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest in order to ensure the safety of all involved. The subject was located and successfully taken into custody without incident.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO