Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE LOCATE SUSPECT AFTER SEARCH ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
On December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment located at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks. The search warrant was obtained in order to allow officers to search a specific apartment for an individual wanted for felony arrest warrants from Cass County, North Dakota. Due to the criminal history of the wanted subject, the Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was utilized for the search and arrest in order to ensure the safety of all involved. The subject was located and successfully taken into custody without incident.
kvrr.com
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Arrest warrant issued for Moorhead man injured in Fargo crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man injured in a Fargo crash is now facing an arrest warrant. It's a twist to a story we've been following for you since this past Friday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Robby Njos lost control of his vehicle near the pedestrian bridge west of University Drive Friday night and struck a bridge support.
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m. 43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.
kfgo.com
Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man charged with stealing car, DUI in chase with police
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after police say he stole a car and led officers on a chase. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that they located a stolen vehicle Monday taken by 41-year-old Willshaun Boxley using a laptop transmission from inside the car. After...
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after leading Wahpeton Police on high-speed chase
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled on foot. Wahpeton PD were following a report of a stolen vehicle on Sunday, December 11, in the 200 block of Dakota Ave. Police were able located the vehicle and the...
kvrr.com
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
kvrr.com
Fargo Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Attempted Witness Tampering
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury convicts a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
Charges: Man, 76, shoots at squirrel from his bedroom, hit neighbors' house
An East Grand Forks man is accused of trying to shoot at squirrels outside his home with a rifle, but instead hit his neighbors' house several times. Michael James Powers, 76, is accused of shooting several bullets into his neighbor's home on the 400 block of 5th Avenue SE on Dec. 4. One of the holes was embedded in the neighbors' son's bedroom window.
valleynewslive.com
MN State Troopers respond to 12 crashes at once
M.N. - Minnesota State Troopers responded to 12 crashes and spinouts at once around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to slush-covered and slick roads. They say they’ve also received multiple reports of jack-knifed semis in the region. Around 5:15 p.m. the vehicle shown in the picture ran off the road...
kfgo.com
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
valleynewslive.com
Three hurt in crash between semi and SUV in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.
KNOX News Radio
Driver hurt in semi rollover near Buxton
A Hawley (MN) man sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving hit an icy patch on I-29 and rolled near Buxton (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident occurred shortly after 8:00 this (Tue) morning near mile marker 111. Thirty-two-year-old Grant Ludwig was taken to a...
valleynewslive.com
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
valleynewslive.com
Two semi trucks a total loss after West Fargo fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two semi trucks are a total loss after a fire in West Fargo Tuesday night. Authorities were called to 714 12th Ave. NW around 10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. When crews arrived on scene, two semi trucks were fully engulfed in flames.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Shop with a Cop’ at Detroit Lakes Walmart Puts Smiles on Local Children
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Area law enforcement agencies including the Detroit Lakes Police Department helped to celebrate Christmas with Lakes Area youth, Tuesday during the annual ‘Shop with a Cop event. Officers, Deputies and Troopers from area agencies spent time shopping with nine local children at the Walmart...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
Comments / 0