Related
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe repurposes senior center as warming, charging station
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe announced it will be opening a charging and warming station. The station will be located at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd on Dec. 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The center will provide warmth for...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Fire in Sun Valley
An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive near El Rancho Drive and Dandini Blvd. TMFR says five people are displaced because of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
2news.com
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno
The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
2news.com
Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday
Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
mynews4.com
Douglas County opens warming shelter overnight for people affected by power outage
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The recent winter storm has left some areas in Douglas County without power, and to help the affected residents, the county opened up a warming shelter Monday night. The warming shelter is located at the Douglas County Kahle Community and...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect arrested in crash on Peckham
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after a crash just south of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Reno police tell KOLO 8 News Now that just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car was headed eastbound along Peckham Lane near Longely Lane when the driver tried to pass another car on the right.
2news.com
Wreaths Across America Celebration in Fernley and Reno to be held on Saturday
The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested, charged with two counts of arson
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Victor Andrade was arrested by Reno fire investigators and Reno Police on one count of first-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson. Fire investigators say that on Dec. 11, Andrade set fire to...
2news.com
Sparks Boulevard Project Ahead Of Schedule
The Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard project is three months ahead of schedule. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in deadly Sparks shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:36 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for this shooting. Sparks Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead. Officers responded to a report of shots...
2news.com
Suspect in Monday Shooting, Sunday Robbery Arrested
Investigators believe Thomas shot someone on N. McCarran Blvd. on Monday. Sparks Police say this week's shooting suspect also robbed a Chevron gas station on Victorian Avenue the previous night.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch. They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them....
KOLO TV Reno
State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department. In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information...
2news.com
Urban Roots To Build Garden For Low-Income Apartments
Urban Roots is partnering with the Reno Housing Authority to build a new garden for local low-income apartments. The housing entity will be installing garden beds through the Urban Roots (local nonprofit) Gardening For All program.
2news.com
21st Annual Living Nativity Event In Carson City
Community members were invited to walk or drive through the reenactment, which was complete with actors and real livestock. Donations of non-perishable food will be given to Friends In Service Helping to feed those in need in the community.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence. The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:. Supportive services, such as child care, education services,...
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting off El Rancho Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is dead after a shooting in Sparks on Sunday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to Sand Pebble/Spanish Oak Apartments at 1877 El Rancho Drive on the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday morning that it has completed Phase 1 of a project on Sparks Blvd. The first phase, which finished three months ahead of schedule, has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and widened Sparks Blvd between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Construction was...
