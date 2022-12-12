ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

2news.com

Investigation Underway After Mobile Home Fire in Sun Valley

An investigation is underway after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley early Monday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive near El Rancho Drive and Dandini Blvd. TMFR says five people are displaced because of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno

The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday

Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri

Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect arrested in crash on Peckham

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after a crash just south of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Reno police tell KOLO 8 News Now that just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car was headed eastbound along Peckham Lane near Longely Lane when the driver tried to pass another car on the right.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested, charged with two counts of arson

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Victor Andrade was arrested by Reno fire investigators and Reno Police on one count of first-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson. Fire investigators say that on Dec. 11, Andrade set fire to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Boulevard Project Ahead Of Schedule

The Regional Transportation Commission’s Sparks Boulevard project is three months ahead of schedule. Construction was originally scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in deadly Sparks shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:36 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for this shooting. Sparks Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead. Officers responded to a report of shots...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down. As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch. They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them....
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department. In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Urban Roots To Build Garden For Low-Income Apartments

Urban Roots is partnering with the Reno Housing Authority to build a new garden for local low-income apartments. The housing entity will be installing garden beds through the Urban Roots (local nonprofit) Gardening For All program.
RENO, NV
2news.com

21st Annual Living Nativity Event In Carson City

Community members were invited to walk or drive through the reenactment, which was complete with actors and real livestock. Donations of non-perishable food will be given to Friends In Service Helping to feed those in need in the community.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence. The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:. Supportive services, such as child care, education services,...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting off El Rancho Drive in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is dead after a shooting in Sparks on Sunday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to Sand Pebble/Spanish Oak Apartments at 1877 El Rancho Drive on the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday morning that it has completed Phase 1 of a project on Sparks Blvd. The first phase, which finished three months ahead of schedule, has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and widened Sparks Blvd between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Construction was...
RENO, NV

