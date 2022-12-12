Bills defensive line steps up big yet again without Von Miller

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In the first game after Von Miller was declared out for the season, the Bills defensive Line still dominated.

They finished with four sacks, two deflected passes, and enough quarterback hits that Jets QB Mike White had to leave in an ambulance after the game as a precaution.

No one in the Bills Locker room was surprised. In fact, they say it’s expected and they have good reason to think so.

“I been telling them boys, they drafted y’all for a reason,” said Shaq Lawson, referring to Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Boogie Basham. “Y’all got drafted first, second round for a reason. They drafted them and they brought me back for a reason. So I feel like we can do it. And that’s why I just tell them boys, just have faith, continue to have faith.”

“There should be no reason of any doubt in our heads of ourselves,” said Epenesa. “Whether it’s me, Boogie, Greg, or Shaq. We should just believe in ourselves, believe in each other, and we can do anything.”

Rousseau had the biggest game of the group, recording two sacks, forcing a fumble, and adding a pass deflection. But he was quick to share the credit with his teammates.

“I got three other dogs out there with me rushing,” said Rousseau. “So our mentality is kind of like four equals one. I can win on one side, somebody else can win, then if someone else is doing their job then the quarterback gets flushed out and runs away. So it’s four equals one, every single play we make.”

The team will be certainly worse off without Miller down the stretch run. But the team is confident it’s something they can overcome.

“We’ve been losing superstars since the beginning of the season,” said safety Damar Hamlin, who has been playing in place of All-Pro Micah Hyde. “So it’s just the standard that we’ve got throughout our program, you know. Next man up mentality.”

“It goes across the board,” said Tremaine Edmunds. “The d-line did a good job of stepping up and that’s what’ll get this thing going for us. The game is won up front and those guys definitely stepped up and played good.”

They did what they’re supposed to do,” said Ed Oliver. “That’s what’s supposed to happen, that’s what they’re supposed to do. That’s how we’re supposed to dominate the game. That’s how we’re supposed to hit the quarterback. When you start hitting him you don’t stop, you just keep hitting him.”

For Lawson, this game was a bit personal. The Jets cut him just before the last game of the season against the bills last year.

After his second-half sack, he said he ran up and down the field about 80 yards.

“I wanted them to hear me and to feel me,” said Lawson.

The Bills will look to clinch a playoff spot next week when they host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.

