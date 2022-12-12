ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Reuters

Puerto Rico independence vote bill passes U.S. House

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government got a boost on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures although the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate.
KRCB 104.9

Signs of movement, but no solutions yet for struggling organic dairies

photo credit:  Organic dairies, souring under a crippling jump in feed prices that's threatening businesses in Sonoma County and throughout western states, aren't suffering in silence.    Local, state and federal officials have a growing awareness of the problems plaguing diaries, and are discussing solutions.    Navdeep Dhillon is farm program chief for the USDA's farm service agency in California.    "I know that the organic dairies are really struggling with the feed prices being so high. They're in competition with non-organic dairies for the same feed. We understand that they are struggling to make ends meet, I know they've requested that the USDA provide assistance."    She said...
OIG: Improper unemployment insurance is top challenge for Labor Department

The Department of Labor has not made the changes necessary to ensure that improper unemployment insurance payments are prevented, detected, reported and uncovered. If the Employment and Training Administration does not take the necessary steps to course correct, then improper payments within the unemployment insurance program could remain problematic. That’s all according to a recently released report from the department’s Office of Inspector General.
Coalition launches to improve access to medical, mental care in assisted living

A coalition of experts launched a new initiative Wednesday with the goal of getting 43 recommendations for medical and mental healthcare in assisted living put into practice. The “Be Well in AL” coalition was the focus of an in-depth virtual discussion led by Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, co-director of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Program on Aging, Disability and Long-Term Care. The program was hosted by the university, AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine and the Center for Excellence in Assisted Living, or CEAL.
Ruling clears way for class-action suit over CCRC refunds

A class-action lawsuit filed in 2013 against a senior living operator alleging consumer fraud over refunds to continuing care retirement community residents can move forward after a New Jersey judge denied a motion to dismiss the case. Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Ana Viscomi denied a motion for partial summary...
AHRQ seeks comment on healthcare workplace safety for staff, patients

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality hopes to develop, through the Department of Health and Human Services, a National Healthcare System Action Alliance to Advance Patient Safety in partnership with healthcare systems, patients, families, caregivers, other federal agencies and stakeholders. AHRQ is requesting comments from the public on this initiative by Jan. 26.
Argentum joins coalition pressuring Congress to pass ‘essential’ financial relief

Argentum was among the senior living and care-based organizations that joined a coalition of 5,000 businesses across the nation urging congressional leadership to pass financial relief legislation by the end of the year. On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent economic downturn and natural disasters, certain tax provisions that...
Long-term care pharmacy to pay $3 million over ‘egregious’ illegal dispensing

A Kansas long-term care pharmacy will pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it illegally dispensed controlled substances to long-term care residents without valid prescriptions. PharmScript of KS, a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmScript Holdco LLC, provides medication and pharmaceutical services to assisted living community and skilled nursing facility residents...
