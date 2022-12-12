Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
After nearly 5 years of construction, Kalanianaole Street on Hawaii Island reopens
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 5 years of construction, Kalanianaole Street in Keaukaha is now open to both lanes of traffic, Hawaii Island officials said Friday. The street improvement project has been years in the making. “Our administration promised the Keaukaha community we’d be done by the end of the...
How Do We Live Harmoniously With Our Active Volcanoes?
In a recent Civil Beat article titled “New Mauna Loa Eruption Reopens A Costly Old Issue: Why Is Building Allowed In Risky Lava Zones?” Kevin Dayton touched on concerns some have had for years. In Dayton’s telling the protagonist is the County of Hawaii, but from another perspective the real star of the show is the state, and how we got here a more nuanced story, one that has been a part of my own since the last Mauna Loa eruption in 1984.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
bigislandgazette.com
Geotechnical Investigation in Waikoloa Planned
The Hawaii County Department of Public Works (DPW) Engineering division has scheduled drilling for a geotechnical investigation on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waikoloa Road and Paniolo Avenue intersection. No lane closures or shifts are anticipated. DPW apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Everything is dead:’ Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Big Island cattle ranchers and farmers are suing the Parker Ranch over last year’s massive fire, which turned their once lush pasturelands and farms into a dust bowl. “It’s very bad here. Everything is dead still. Lots of dust,” said Joshua Kihe, whose home was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
bigislandgazette.com
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’
Staff at the Komohana portion of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. The failure of the electronic medical records system in prisons and jails opens the state to “massive liability,” according to the state corrections oversight coordinator. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. The state correctional system is struggling with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Speed a primary factor in single-car crash that left Volcano man dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed is a primary factor in a single-car crash in Hilo that left a 54-year-old Volcano man dead Saturday morning, Hawaii Island police said. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the northbound section of Highway 11, near Ikaika Street. According to authorities, investigation and witness statements...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘The bay calls the day’: Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational holding period begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The opening of the three-month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday. In its 34th year, the Eddie could go if the conditions are just right. But regardless if surfers actually hit the waves at Waimea Bay, the annual surf...
actionnews5.com
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding runaway Ainaloa teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway from Ainaloa. Fifteen-year-old Kainalu Cox was last seen in the area of the 200 block of West Puainako Street in Hilo on Friday at approximately 7:15 a.m., wearing a Tan “Pro Club” T-shirt, red “LA” hat, black ripped jean shorts, and white Nike shoes.
Body discovered at Hilo Bay shoreline
Hawai'i Police Department said they discovered a body of a local man in his mid-50s on the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles.
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen
Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
Comments / 2