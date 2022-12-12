ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

How Do We Live Harmoniously With Our Active Volcanoes?

In a recent Civil Beat article titled “New Mauna Loa Eruption Reopens A Costly Old Issue: Why Is Building Allowed In Risky Lava Zones?” Kevin Dayton touched on concerns some have had for years. In Dayton’s telling the protagonist is the County of Hawaii, but from another perspective the real star of the show is the state, and how we got here a more nuanced story, one that has been a part of my own since the last Mauna Loa eruption in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Geotechnical Investigation in Waikoloa Planned

The Hawaii County Department of Public Works (DPW) Engineering division has scheduled drilling for a geotechnical investigation on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waikoloa Road and Paniolo Avenue intersection. No lane closures or shifts are anticipated. DPW apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified

Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Speed a primary factor in single-car crash that left Volcano man dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed is a primary factor in a single-car crash in Hilo that left a 54-year-old Volcano man dead Saturday morning, Hawaii Island police said. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the northbound section of Highway 11, near Ikaika Street. According to authorities, investigation and witness statements...
HILO, HI
actionnews5.com

Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding runaway Ainaloa teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway from Ainaloa. Fifteen-year-old Kainalu Cox was last seen in the area of the 200 block of West Puainako Street in Hilo on Friday at approximately 7:15 a.m., wearing a Tan “Pro Club” T-shirt, red “LA” hat, black ripped jean shorts, and white Nike shoes.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza

A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen

Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI

