HOUSTON – The journey to Arlington is old hat for the North Shore Mustangs and as the holidays soon arrive so too will the Mustangs at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. North Shore is unbeaten at 15-0 on the year and once again will collide with the Duncanville Panthers. These two now are meeting for the third time since 2018 with a 6A Division 1 state title on the line. The Mustangs are again the favorites to hoist the UIL trophy but when anywhere from 40-50 thousand people fill the stadium at this prestigious event every December and the bright lights are on we all know anything goes.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO