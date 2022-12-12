In the last couple of years, inflation has soared to 40-year highs, thanks to the deadly pandemic, disrupted supply chain systems and the Russia-Ukraine war. To combat the stubborn inflation, the Federal Reserve adopted a contractionary monetary policy stance. While Fed’s aggressive rate hikes are helping to cool down inflation gradually (as evident by the latest CPI reading), it remains near a 40-year high. However, it has declined from the peak of 9.1% attained in June. Per the latest data, consumer prices rose 7.1% year over year in November, down from 7.7% in October. Despite the encouraging data, the Fed seems to be in no mood to ease its fight against inflation just yet.

