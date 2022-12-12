GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Keep the jacket in handy as most backyards start to cool down into the 40s and upper 30s later this evening. A mix of clouds and sun will greet you heading into the office on Monday. Highs during the day should warm to the upper 40s, to near 50 along the coast. Although the conditions will be on the cool side. Enjoy it while you can because much bigger changes in the weather pattern are on the way.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO