Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
WKRC
Cincinnati Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' includes contemporary twists
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is officially Christmas in Cincinnati, because the Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker officially opens Thursday at Music Hall. When you think of the Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker, you may think of the beautiful choreography or the amazing costumes that bring toys to life, but it all starts a couple of miles from Music Hall in the Cincinnati Ballet studios.
WKRC
6 'N the Mornin' offers up authentic Southern brunches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Southern-style restaurant in the Kenwood area is getting accolades for its unique menu items. The folks from 6 'n the Mornin talk about their Atlanta roots and show a little bit about what they're all about.
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
WKRC
Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
WLWT 5
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Love Cincinnati and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Cincinnati. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Cincinnati to take part in a unique, Cincinnati-centric dating experience. Tired...
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
Cincinnati CityBeat
How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors
If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
WKRC
Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
moversmakers.org
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
WKRC
Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
WKRC
Fox 19
Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who is a convicted felon and repeat offender who now has found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of burglarizing three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
WKRC
You can buy, sell or trade reptiles at a monthly convention in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of people check out lizards, snakes, and other creatures at the Cin City Reptile Show every month. Reptile enthusiasts hold the monthly convention where people can buy, sell, trade, or just learn about reptiles. The event is held at the West Chester Holiday Inn on Muhlhauser...
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
Cincinnati Animal Care wishes for a "silent night" on Christmas
Cincinnati Animal Care is working to make sure all of the animals in their care will spend the holidays not at the shelter. They want to place all of their animals in short-term foster homes.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call
CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
