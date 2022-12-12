ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Cincinnati Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' includes contemporary twists

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is officially Christmas in Cincinnati, because the Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker officially opens Thursday at Music Hall. When you think of the Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker, you may think of the beautiful choreography or the amazing costumes that bring toys to life, but it all starts a couple of miles from Music Hall in the Cincinnati Ballet studios.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Love Cincinnati and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Cincinnati. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Cincinnati to take part in a unique, Cincinnati-centric dating experience. Tired...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors

If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CINCINNATI, OH
WTHR

Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank. In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who is a convicted felon and repeat offender who now has found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of burglarizing three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call

CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
