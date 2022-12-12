ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mltnews.com

Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING-5

Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school

TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
MARYSVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

Fish consumption advisory issued for several King County lakes

The Washington State Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for Lake Washington, Lake Meridian and Lake Sammamish after finding perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in several types of fish. PFOS comes from a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), sometimes called “forever chemicals.”. There...
KING COUNTY, WA
KREM

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

MLT residents can take advantage of free storm debris drop-off this weekend

As storm recovery continues, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a drop-off event for yard debris from residential properties. “We’re so grateful to our crews who are responsible for the roadways and city-owned properties,” Public Works Operations Manager Jesse Hoffman said. “And we appreciate the homeowners who did their part by clearing their sidewalks and tending to their lots. The city is organizing this event to help facilitate the responsible disposal of downed limbs and leaves.”
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing

A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship

SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
SEATTLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

3 Stunning Homes Available in the Fanciest Seattle Neighborhoods

When most people think of Seattle, WA thoughts probably lean towards The Space Needle and Pikes Place Market but home wise some of the best-kept secrets are tucked in the fanciest neighborhoods located in the suburbs of Seattle, Wa. Whether you're searching for a place to own or love window shopping these three unique locations in the Seattle area could be your dream come true.
SEATTLE, WA
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KING-5

A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy