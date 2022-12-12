As storm recovery continues, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a drop-off event for yard debris from residential properties. “We’re so grateful to our crews who are responsible for the roadways and city-owned properties,” Public Works Operations Manager Jesse Hoffman said. “And we appreciate the homeowners who did their part by clearing their sidewalks and tending to their lots. The city is organizing this event to help facilitate the responsible disposal of downed limbs and leaves.”

