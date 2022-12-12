Read full article on original website
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWII
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store location
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-Jets
mltnews.com
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
KING-5
Marysville works to 'de-colonize' Native high school
TULALIP, Wash. — Imagine a high school with no tests, or even grades, a high school where the students lead the way in their own learning and pursue interests they are truly passionate about. That's what's happening on the Tulalip Indian reservation right now. They're calling it the "de-colonization...
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District announces new 75-minute early release schedule for 2023-24 school year
The Edmonds School District announced on Tuesday that starting in September 2023, all schools in the district will be having weekly early releases. Each Friday, schools will be let out 75 minutes earlier than they are the rest of the week. For example, if a student’s current dismissal time is 3:50 p.m., on Fridays it will be 2:35 p.m.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Catch delicious seafood at Scotty’s Food Truck before a holiday break
Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips, clam chowder and more seafood delights. Scotty’s will be closed for the holidays — from Dec. 18-28. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
mltnews.com
Fish consumption advisory issued for several King County lakes
The Washington State Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for Lake Washington, Lake Meridian and Lake Sammamish after finding perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in several types of fish. PFOS comes from a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), sometimes called “forever chemicals.”. There...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
KREM
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
mltnews.com
MLT residents can take advantage of free storm debris drop-off this weekend
As storm recovery continues, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a drop-off event for yard debris from residential properties. “We’re so grateful to our crews who are responsible for the roadways and city-owned properties,” Public Works Operations Manager Jesse Hoffman said. “And we appreciate the homeowners who did their part by clearing their sidewalks and tending to their lots. The city is organizing this event to help facilitate the responsible disposal of downed limbs and leaves.”
Tacoma Daily Index
Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing
A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship
SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace PD’s Eugene Shin named Target Zero Team Officer of Year
Mountlake Terrace Police Officer Eugene Shin, who coordinates Mountlake Terrace’s participation in the Target Zero task force, was awarded Target Zero Team Officer of the Year during a dinner and award ceremony Dec. 9. The Target Zero task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz Makes Seattle Times Editorial List of Potential Gubernatorial Candidates
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz was featured as part of an editorial board in Sunday's edition of the Seattle Times. The article centered around the Times' choices for potential gubernatorial candidates in Washington State. Kuntz, who has already announced that he will not seek another term as Wenatchee's mayor in 2024,...
3 Stunning Homes Available in the Fanciest Seattle Neighborhoods
When most people think of Seattle, WA thoughts probably lean towards The Space Needle and Pikes Place Market but home wise some of the best-kept secrets are tucked in the fanciest neighborhoods located in the suburbs of Seattle, Wa. Whether you're searching for a place to own or love window shopping these three unique locations in the Seattle area could be your dream come true.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store location
If you enjoy saving money on groceries, electronics, and household essentials, you may be interested to know that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
KING-5
A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
