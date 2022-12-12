ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Officers respond to reports of shooting at Arden Fair mall parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Arden Fair mall on Wednesday. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot between at least two vehicles. Police said everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived after 12:08 p.m. The department said that no...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly fight at South Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now in custody after a fist fight at a South Sacramento apartment complex left another man dead Sunday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Arlando Arnold was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. Those charges are in connection with an alleged assault Sunday on Sky Parkway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Police investigating shooting outside Arden Fair mall

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting in a parking garage at the Arden Fair mall in Sacramento County, Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene just after noon and say the shooting happened between at least two vehicles in the parking garage near Macy's.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen arrested after armed home invasion in Lodi

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a home invasion that 911 callers said involved gunshots is now in custody, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. At around 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Lodi Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Anderson Drive for reports...
LODI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing Roseville woman found safe, police say

The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Aeris Hammock, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Last seen on Dec. 9 Police said Hammock […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery

LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder

PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
PITTSBURG, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hit and killed in crash near Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Roseville. According to CHP, it happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunrise Boulevard, south of Kensington Drive. CHP says an Uber driver was heading south on Sunrise Boulevard at...
ROSEVILLE, CA
