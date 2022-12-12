Read full article on original website
Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
KCRA.com
Officers respond to reports of shooting at Arden Fair mall parking lot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Arden Fair mall on Wednesday. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot between at least two vehicles. Police said everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived after 12:08 p.m. The department said that no...
Man arrested after deadly fight at South Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now in custody after a fist fight at a South Sacramento apartment complex left another man dead Sunday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Arlando Arnold was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. Those charges are in connection with an alleged assault Sunday on Sky Parkway.
Police investigating shooting outside Arden Fair mall
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting in a parking garage at the Arden Fair mall in Sacramento County, Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene just after noon and say the shooting happened between at least two vehicles in the parking garage near Macy's.
Target on J Street burglarized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Stockton teen arrested after armed home invasion in Lodi
STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a home invasion that 911 callers said involved gunshots is now in custody, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. At around 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Lodi Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Anderson Drive for reports...
Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Missing Roseville woman found safe, police say
The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Aeris Hammock, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Last seen on Dec. 9 Police said Hammock […]
CBS News
Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery
LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
KCRA.com
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
KTVU FOX 2
Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
Person detained after 'intentionally' starting fire in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An overnight fire in Roseville was intentionally started, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 700 block of Gibson Drive, which is down the street from the Galleria. A person was detained after "intentionally" starting a small fire that activated the sprinkler system, according to police.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
KCRA.com
At-risk 22-year-old reported missing in Sacramento is found safe, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 22-year-old reported missing and said to be at-risk due to a medical condition and disability has been found safe, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police had said Carolina Cain was last seen Tuesday morning leaving a home. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Update | SWAT active in Carmichael to serve arrest warrant on assault suspect
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Update:. A SWAT team and heavy police presence near Landis Avenue in Carmichael successfully served an arrest warrant on a 37-year-old resident suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Officials with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they received a report regarding the mental health of...
KCRA.com
4 killed in Granite Bay after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire, CHP says
Four people died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay Area of Placer County, officials said. The crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, the California Highway Patrol Auburn division said. Four people were inside the vehicle that hit a tree and caught fire.
Man hit and killed in crash near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Roseville. According to CHP, it happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunrise Boulevard, south of Kensington Drive. CHP says an Uber driver was heading south on Sunrise Boulevard at...
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
Sacramento city officials green light new EMT and paramedic program at fire department
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is clear to develop a new 'single-Role' emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic program after a recent agreement between city officials and labor leaders. City officials and Sacramento Area Firefighters, Local 522 agreed on terms and conditions of the program after multiple...
