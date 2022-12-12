ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Inch Up After Major Averages Post Consecutive Weekly Losses

Stock futures inched up early Monday trading after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 38 points, or 0.11%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks for 2023

Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Concession Awards Mark a Reset for Macao Casinos

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn and MGM are among the casinos to sign new agreements permitting operations in Macao for the next 10 years. The six licensed operators will collectively invest nearly $15 billion over the next decade to diversify the economy away from its reliance on gambling and to attract international tourism.
