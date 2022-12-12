Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook
The Fed on Wednesday opted to hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points to its highest level in 15 years. Chairman Jerome Powell also indicated that the central bank's efforts to rein in inflation are far from over, and said policymakers will "have to stay at it." Treasury...
European Stocks Marginally Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses trading in...
Stock Futures Inch Up After Major Averages Post Consecutive Weekly Losses
Stock futures inched up early Monday trading after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 38 points, or 0.11%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks for 2023
Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
How Sam Bankman-Fried Swindled $8 Billion in Customer Money, According to Federal Prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Concession Awards Mark a Reset for Macao Casinos
Las Vegas Sands, Wynn and MGM are among the casinos to sign new agreements permitting operations in Macao for the next 10 years. The six licensed operators will collectively invest nearly $15 billion over the next decade to diversify the economy away from its reliance on gambling and to attract international tourism.
Advertisers Will Return to Twitter If a Few Core Conditions Are Met, Ad Guru Says
Global advertising guru Maurice Levy said Friday that the majority of advertisers are likely to return to Elon Musk's overhauled Twitter — on the proviso that a few fundamental conditions are met. Describing the platform as being at a crossroads of "complete freedom," Levy told CNBC that most advertisers...
Former FTX Spokesman Kevin O'Leary Defends Endorsement of Bankman-Fried's Crypto Firm
Investor Kevin O'Leary appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to face questioning over his thoughts on disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and O'Leary's involvement with FTX. O'Leary insisted that every individual was entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law. "There are a lot of bad things that have been...
