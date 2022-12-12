Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Prichard toy drive could use a boost in the homestretch
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department says it wants to make sure every child has a nice Christmas and is asking for last minute donations for its toy drive. "We saw the need for families that were a bit in distress during this time of year," said District Chief David Hale.
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
utv44.com
Car crashes into fallen tree Grand Bay Wilmer Road
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A car crashed into a fallen tree in Seven Hills during Wednesday's storm system. The tree fell sometime Wednesday night, completely blocking Grand Bay Wilmer Road. The road was closed as crews removed the tree. No word tonight on any injuries-- we will let you...
utv44.com
MFRD responds to house fire after possible lighting strike
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire during Wednesday's storm system. Neighbors say lightning struck a house on Jackson Boulevard near the corner of Airport and Azalea. Luckily, the fire did not seem severe, and it didn't take long for crews to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
Fire destroys church building in Washington County
LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) – Flames tore through the offices and classrooms at First Baptist Church of Leroy around 4 a.m. Monday morning. “Just a blurry rush to get over here in time and get over here as quick as I could to see what was going on,” said Pastor Ben Posey. Pastor Posey and church […]
Blessed to Blessings non-profit has over 90 blessing boxes all over Baldwin Co.
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– You may have seen boxes filled with food all over Baldwin County. Blessed to Blessings, a non profit organization, has been around for 2 years now, adding even more box locations for the needy each year. Lori Keelin, Director of Blessed to Blessings, says she came up with the idea after hurricane […]
utv44.com
MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT: AIDS Alabama South seeking holiday help
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It's been with us four decades now. AIDS- Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome- and HIV, the virus that causes it. And the Mobile area agency that helps those with the disease has been around most of that time. And it still is. It's now called AIDS...
fox29.com
Widow sues FedEx, claims faulty tires caused fiery crash that killed husband
MOBILE, Ala. - A widow is suing FedEx, claiming the company’s faulty tires caused a deadly crash that killed her husband. Kelsie Platt filed a lawsuit against FedEx, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and its subsidiary, Wingfoot Commerical Tire Systems, with the Mobile County Circuit Court in Alabama. According...
WALA-TV FOX10
Drive-thru holiday lights in Stockton, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, head on over to Stockton for a beautiful Christmas light display. This drive-thru display will feature over 1,000 lights and will sync up to 10 different holiday songs. You can take multiple trips through the fun so that you don’t miss anything! This event is completely free to the public. However, donations will be accepted, with all of the proceeds going back into the park revitalization.
WLOX
Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
Sweet terrier Lila looking for home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old terrier mix named Lila. Lila was picked up by Animal Control and had 10 puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted. She is an independent, curious girl and will make a great family pet. Terriers our mischievous little dogs that are very fun to have […]
WKRG
Sink Your Teeth In visits Koma Bistro in Downtown Mobile
Whats up everybody, its your boy Theo Williams, back at it again with another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In, where we are going to be exploring some of the new restaurants that have recently popped up in Mobile. The first place that I wanted to check out is known as the home of the Waffle Pizza; Koma Bistro on St. Michael Street Downtown. The first thing that I noticed about this new restaurant is that it has a vibe all on its own. With a modern and fresh look, along with great music, this is definitely a great place to get a drink and a bite to eat.
‘Imma off both of them’: Woman threw two babies to the ground, deputies say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing two young children to the ground during an argument. Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home Dec. 10 for a report of a woman abusing a child, WKRG reported. Joseph...
“Make a Child Smile” yearly Christmas bike giveaway next week in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile church continues its tradition of giving this year but they need your help. “Walk by Faith Christian Ministry” in Mobile gives away dozens of bikes every year. Walk by Faith has been holding its “Make a Child Smile” event every year for nearly a decade. The next bike giveaway […]
utv44.com
Concerns about missing manhole covers
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Missing manhole covers in Prichard are a hazard Mario Cannon fears could really hurt someone. "People actually get off of the bus who live in this area right there, and they walk down that sidewalk," said Cannon. It's sidewalk that has a treacherous hole several...
WALA-TV FOX10
An introduction to ‘ANEW Body, Beauty and Wellness Spa and holiday specials
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are coming. What better way to celebrate than a personalized treatment plan for you that will give you the results you are looking for?. ANEW is your new spa for ANEW You! We strive to provide a premiere experience, for both our guests and our team members; a place where beauty, comfort, knowledge, and personalized attention, all combined to create a memorable and relaxing experience. Our goal entails developing and building lasting and rewarding relationships with our clients and community providing knowledge, wellness, and superior service.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Summer
Meet Summer from City of Mobile Animal Services. The shelter says, “Summer is an incredibly sweet middle-aged gal at 5 years old! She’s been at our shelter for more than 300 days, and is searching for that special person to give her a chance at her forever home. Summer is loving and gentle with everyone she meets and will be a wonderful family companion. She loves to go on walks with our volunteers and takes full advantage of the grass to roll around in while she’s out. Come by to meet Summer or contact us at animalshelter@cityofmobile.org.”
Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in the leg while chasing his dog down the street. WKRG News 5 spoke with the boy’s mother about her son’s injury and their family pet being killed. The mom said her son is still at USA Children’s […]
atmorenews.com
Meth baby born, mother jailed
An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
Comments / 2