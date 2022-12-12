Read full article on original website
Happi
Are Leading Salon Hair Care Brands Delivering the Most Value?
Top-selling salon hair care brands are those that have the highest sales in the market, but is that enough to earn them an automatic spot on the shelf?. There is high competition for shelf space in salons. Nearly 1,100 brands have been tracked by Kline PRO US so far this year. With this many brand options, it is crucial for manufacturers to have a command of sales dynamics not only in the marketplace as a whole, but also to understand their brands’ performance and that of the competition where they have a presence, in order to optimize distribution and sales.
Happi
Natural Messenger Peptides to Reprogram Skin Structure
Visit Lipoid Kosmetik at stand 523. Lipoid Kosmetik has launched PhytoCodine, natural messenger peptides to reprogram skin structure. The material contains natural, matrikine-like peptides obtained from enzymatic cleavage of Pinus sibirica seed proteins encapsulated in a liposomal carrier system and embedded in a glycerin matrix of Siberian ginseng extract. In...
Happi
Beauty Resides in Me…and You!
The concept of beauty is changing, here's how to make the most of it. The traditional concept of beauty comes from Plato’s observation that “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” But Amway’s Amit Chandra said that in today’s society, that observation is outdated.
Happi
Peach & Lily Launches Beauty Without Secrets Multi-Platform Brand Campaign
Peach & Lily launch of the Beauty Without Secrets multi-platform brand campaign, featuring the real skin journeys of five unretouched, makeup-free members of the Peach & Lily community, alongside Alicia Yoon, founder and CEO, Peach & Lily. The campaign will run from December 2022 through January 2023, online and across...
Happi
The Beauty of Biology
Arcaea Founder and CEO Jasmina Arganovic details some of the benefits and opportunities. In a room filled with chemists, Arcaea Founder and CEO Jasmina Arganovic called biology “the most sophisticated technology on the planet. It has nano-level precision and global scale. It is sophisticated and sustainable.”. Proteins, Arganovic pointed...
Happi
Creating Long-Term Beauty Innovations
Meeting consumer demands on a daily basis is critical for success, says the founder of Clarisonic and Opulus Beauty Labs. The Society of Cosmetic Chemists’ annual meeting got underway on December 12 with a keynote by Dr. Robb Akridge, founder and CEO, Opulus Beauty Labs. He opened with a review of innovations from the 1920s through the 1970s, noting “a lot of innovations come and go. It’s what the consumer accepts that make innovations long-lasting.”
Happi
Genemarkers Launches Services To Evaluate the Effects of Active Ingredients on Hair Growth
Visit stand 413 to learn more about RNA-sequencing (RNASeq) and Dermal Papilla Cell (DPC) gene expression panel. Genemarkers (stand 413) has launched two new testing services to evaluate the effects of active ingredients on hair growth! Clients can utilize Genemarkers' RNA-sequencing (RNASeq) service or its new Dermal Papilla Cell (DPC) gene expression panel to screen for genes that regulate biological functions such as hair growth and development.
Happi
RIFM Publishes 12 Research Papers in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journals
In 2022, the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) advanced its science significantly with 12 research papers published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. These publications provide insights and methodologies to expand understanding and further avoid animal and human testing. An NCS Criteria Document. Natural Complex Substances (NCS) are fragrance ingredients extracted...
Happi
Tide Launches Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Laundry Detergent
As restaurants continue operations in a post-Covid world, they seek cleaning products to help keep their fabrics clean. According to a recent P&G study, 93% of Americans believe that cleanliness is important when returning to a restaurant for indoor dining. Businesses are looking for familiar and trusted brands that bring the same level of clean that they use in their home. One in three diners would pay more for a meal if they knew the business was using personally recognizable and trusted cleaning products.
Happi
ColourPop Launches Pretty Please Makeup Collection
New from ColourPop is its Pretty Please makeup Collection. Inclusive of its fan-favorite ColourPop core formulas, the collection is curated for the lover of soft glam, according to the brand. The ColourPop ultra-pigmented pressed powder formulas, lightweight liquid Cheek Dew blush (with an upgraded technology), multitasking Colour Stix, and Fresh...
