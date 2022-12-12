ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Students charged in Bay Minette Middle active shooter threat hoax

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, two Bay Minette Middle School students have been charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm after placing a phone call alleging an active shooter situation at the school. Bay Minette Police Chief Al...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle PD arrests man in connection with stabbing

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month. Eddie Jawarren Turner of Citronelle was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault. Turner allegedly stabbed a man several times at Turtle Park on Dec. 4, Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said.
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.
CITRONELLE, AL
WLOX

Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Friday left one person dead. Angelo Ash was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the area...
MOSS POINT, MS
atmorenews.com

Meth baby born, mother jailed

An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Bay Minette PD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested, 1 juvenile sought for firing at woman's car

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address. Several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
MOBILE, AL

