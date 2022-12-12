MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.

