WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
utv44.com
Students charged in Bay Minette Middle active shooter threat hoax
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, two Bay Minette Middle School students have been charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm after placing a phone call alleging an active shooter situation at the school. Bay Minette Police Chief Al...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle PD arrests man in connection with stabbing
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this month. Eddie Jawarren Turner of Citronelle was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday on a charge of second-degree assault. Turner allegedly stabbed a man several times at Turtle Park on Dec. 4, Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean said.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for retail store robbery suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual suspect in a robbery that happened on Dec. 6. ECSO said the robbery happened at a retail store located on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue. “The suspect initially entered the store wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and […]
2 students arrested for false active shooter call at Bay Minette Middle School: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested two students who allegedly called 911 and said there was an active shooter at Bay Minette Middle School early Wednesday morning, according in the BMPD. Police said Baldwin E-911 received a call at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from a […]
Bay Minette man allegedly steals bottles of liquor from ABC Store, arrested: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly broke into an ABC liquor store on U.S. Highway 31 and stole liquor on Monday, according to a release from the BMPD. Jeremiaha Michael Spears, of Bay Minette, was arrested and charged with third degree burglary. Spears […]
WALA-TV FOX10
National nonprofit is posting bail for Mobile prisoners – and DA cries foul
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California-based nonprofit organization quietly has begun putting up bail money to help prisoners get out of Mobile County Metro Jail, a move that has drawn the ire of prosecutors. Based in Los Angeles, The Bail Project has $33 million and operates all over the country,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Citronelle officer sentenced to home confinement for inmate beating
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Citronelle police officer who admitted to beating an inmate at the city jail will not have to do prison time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Jason Scott Meade to the brief amount of time he was booked in jail in 2019. The judge ordered Meade to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years, including 12 months on home confinement. The judge also ordered him to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as pay $3,066 in restitution.
WLOX
Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Friday left one person dead. Angelo Ash was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the area...
2 arrested, 1 juvenile suspect at large in Bay Minette shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An adult and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman in her car in Bay Minette early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Bay Minette Police. Police said they are searching for a second juvenile suspect. Zachariah Malloy, 20, of Bay Minette was arrested shortly […]
atmorenews.com
Meth baby born, mother jailed
An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
Man intentionally crashes car, dies from self-inflicted gunshot: Daphne Police
UPDATE (12/13 9:56 a.m.): Officials with the Daphne Police Department said their investigation led them to the conclusion that the crash was intentional. Officers said that a 22-year-old man crashed his car on purpose and then died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday […]
utv44.com
Bay Minette PD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested, 1 juvenile sought for firing at woman's car
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address. Several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.
Woman allegedly stabs man in abdomen, arrested: Gulf Shores Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department said they have arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man in the abdomen. According to officials, on Dec. 7, officers were called to Oak Road East for a domestic violence dispute. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 60-year-old man […]
Fairhope bar gets liquor license taken away for 90 days after fight, shooting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope briefly suspended The Little Whiskey liquor license after a fight broke out Friday. It’s the latest in a string of complaints made against the bar. Mayor Sherry Sullivan agreed to lift the suspension but only if the bar gets its act together. “We have asked them to do […]
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Case against teen accused in fentanyl overdose death heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a teen accused in a fentanyl overdose that killed a 15-year-old girl will be heard by a grand jury. At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, a judge found enough evidence to send the case against the 17-year-old to a grand jury. The victim, 15-year-old...
