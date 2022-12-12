Read full article on original website
Signs of movement, but no solutions yet for struggling organic dairies
photo credit: Organic dairies, souring under a crippling jump in feed prices that's threatening businesses in Sonoma County and throughout western states, aren't suffering in silence. Local, state and federal officials have a growing awareness of the problems plaguing diaries, and are discussing solutions. Navdeep Dhillon is farm program chief for the USDA's farm service agency in California. "I know that the organic dairies are really struggling with the feed prices being so high. They're in competition with non-organic dairies for the same feed. We understand that they are struggling to make ends meet, I know they've requested that the USDA provide assistance." She said...
Happi
NYSCC Suppliers’ Day Set for May 2 & 3, 2023
Visit stand 701 to learn more about the biggest beauty event in the US. The New York Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is exhibiting at the annual meeting. Visit stand 701 to get all your questions answered about NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2023. NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2023...
Happi
Are Leading Salon Hair Care Brands Delivering the Most Value?
Top-selling salon hair care brands are those that have the highest sales in the market, but is that enough to earn them an automatic spot on the shelf?. There is high competition for shelf space in salons. Nearly 1,100 brands have been tracked by Kline PRO US so far this year. With this many brand options, it is crucial for manufacturers to have a command of sales dynamics not only in the marketplace as a whole, but also to understand their brands’ performance and that of the competition where they have a presence, in order to optimize distribution and sales.
Happi
Siltech's Sustain Surfactants Use Ethoxylates Derived from Renewable Resources
Consistent with a strong commitment to sustainability in cosmetics, Siltech (stand 321) continues to introduce specialty silicones featuring increased biobased carbon content. Siltech’s Sustain series surfactants utilize ethoxylates derived from renewable resources and are independently verified to contain high levels of biobased carbon. If you see “Sustain” in the...
Happi
Clariant Launches Vita Range of Carbon-Reducing Surfactants & PEGs
Visit stands 101, 201, 307 and 407 to learn more about this fully segregated, 100% bio-based line. Clariant’s Vita surfactants are 100% bio-based, fully-segregated and set a new standard in green surfactants, according to the company. They provide the same performance as fossil-based analogues, due to their equivalent chemical structure. They are designed for natural formulations with a high Renewable Carbon Index and have a lower CO2 footprint compared to fossil alternatives. Further, Vita surfactants remove the equivalent of more than 3000 barrels of crude oil from the value chain, according to Clariant.
Happi
Coptis Launches Artificial Intelligence R&D Program To Predict Formula Stability
Visit stand 211 to learn more. Performing stability testing is a mandatory step in formula development. This multi-step process and repetitive task is arduous but can be improved with technology. In a collaborative effort, Coptis (stand 211) introduces its AI program integrated in the Coptis Lab PLM software. The Artificial...
Happi
Creating Long-Term Beauty Innovations
Meeting consumer demands on a daily basis is critical for success, says the founder of Clarisonic and Opulus Beauty Labs. The Society of Cosmetic Chemists’ annual meeting got underway on December 12 with a keynote by Dr. Robb Akridge, founder and CEO, Opulus Beauty Labs. He opened with a review of innovations from the 1920s through the 1970s, noting “a lot of innovations come and go. It’s what the consumer accepts that make innovations long-lasting.”
Happi
Grant Industries Appoints Michael Neighbor as Senior Account Manager
Grant Industries has appointed Michael Neighbor as a senior account manager for key accounts across the Midwest and Northeast regions. “It’s an honor to be a part Grant Industries,” said Neighbor. “I’m thrilled to bring my beauty experience and network to an organization whose commitment to resources and people, both the people they work with and for in the cosmetics & beauty care markets, are first-in-class in the specialty chemical business.”
Happi
Neelikon Awarded ‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow’ 2022 Award
Neelikon was awarded the “Business Enterprises of Tomorrow” 2022 Award by Dun & Bradsheet under the category mid corporate – chemicals & pharmaceuticals. Recognizing the vital role played by SMEs and mid-corporates, Dun & Bradstreet organized the “Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2022” event, which hosted several dignitaries, including government representatives, ministries/bodies, industry veterans and other distinguished thought leaders.
Happi
Advanced Science Labs Is a US-Based, FDA-Registered Safety & Testing Facility
Visit stand 425 to learn more about its capabilities and services. Advanced Science Labs (Booth 425) is a US-based, FDA-registered, ISO 9001:2015-certified and GCP-compliant safety and testing facility staffed by a "Dream Team" of professional minds, according to the company. This powerhouse of testing services remains on schedule with no delays for all your needs including RIPT/Safety, Infrared Testing (IRPF), SPF Determinations, Claim Substantiation, Biophysical Measurements, In-Vitro studies and unique Matched Scientific Photography (MSP) using proprietary PhotoGrammetrix (PhGx) image analysis. Having problems with Amazon? Advanced Science Labs can help get your products reinstated! Stop by booth 425 to learn more. No project is too large or small, Advanced Science Labs works for individuals all the way up to billion-dollar corporations.
Happi
Edgewell's Private Label Group Is Now Edgewell Custom Brands
Edgewell Personal Care Company’s private label business unit, previously known as Private Brands Group, is now Edgewell Custom Brands. With this comes a new, more modern look and a refreshed online presence. Formerly known as Personna.com, the new website can now be found at EdgewellCustomBrands.com. This change represents the evolution of the group to address the distinct and changing needs of its customers.
Happi
RIFM Publishes 12 Research Papers in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journals
In 2022, the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) advanced its science significantly with 12 research papers published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. These publications provide insights and methodologies to expand understanding and further avoid animal and human testing. An NCS Criteria Document. Natural Complex Substances (NCS) are fragrance ingredients extracted...
Happi
Day 2 of the SCC Annual Meeting & Technology Showcase
A look at today's technical sessions and a link to SCC76 exhibitors. Day 2 of the SCC76 gets underway with the Frontiers of Science Award and Keynote Address by Paul Alan Cox, PhD, Brain Chemistry Labs. Here's a look at the complete schedule of presentations for Tuesday, December 13:. 8:15-8:25AM:...
Happi
The Honest Company Names CPG Veteran Carla Vernón as CEO
The Honest Company has named former Amazon and General Mills executive Carla Vernón as its next CEO. The appointment is effective January 9, 2023. Through this appointment, Vernón will become one of the only Afro-Latina CEOs at a US publicly traded company. As CEO, she will be laser-focused on category growth and driving profitability behind the company’s core mission of inspiring everyone to love living consciously.
