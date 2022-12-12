ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Turnto10.com

Fugitive wanted in 1991 Attleboro killing captured in Guatemala

(WJAR) — A man on Massachusetts's Most Wanted Fugitives list was caught Wednesday in Guatemala, 31 years after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in Attleboro. Massachusetts State Police said 50-year-old Mario Garcia was apprehended Wednesday at a shrimp farm in Iztapa, Guatemala. According to police, investigation found Garcia was living under an alias.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Singer suffers skull fracture in Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A singer who performs around Rhode Island was involved in a car crash in Providence early Saturday morning. Ron Giorgio's cousin told NBC 10 News that Giorgio suffered a skull fracture and was stable. Giorgio was singing at The Centerdale Revival in North Providence on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes

(AP) — A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant. That's a densely settled town of about...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Fall River Diocese places priest on leave during investigation

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River said it has placed on leave a priest who has been ministering outside the diocese in another state as it conducts “an investigation into alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior.”. The diocese said the Rev. David Sharland has...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro man dies, four others sent to hospital in Rehoboth crash

(WJAR) — Rehoboth police said an Attleboro man was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on Park Street. According to police, a car crashed into a parked flatbed truck around 3 p.m., killing a 58-year-old Attleboro man and sending four others to the hospital. The Rehoboth Fire Department...
REHOBOTH, MA
Turnto10.com

'Ukulele Bill' spreads holiday cheer to the public in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WJAR) — A 75-year-old man from Seekonk is spreading holiday cheer with the power of music. William Robert Whiteley Junior, also known as “Ukulele Bill,” considers himself a “street corner singer.”. It all started in 2019. “A friend of mine, they knew I played...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Mayor Elorza says crime in Providence is down at historically low levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As Providence works to get illegal guns and criminals off the streets, new data shows the city is making progress. Providence police said Wednesday there have been eight homicides in the city this year, the first time in 50 years that number isn’t double digits.
Turnto10.com

Man reported missing in East Greenwich

(WJAR) — East Greenwich police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing. Police said 33-year-old David Craig was last seen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Carr's Pond Road at Middle Road in East Greenwich. According to police, Craig is known...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Boston-area commuters celebrate opening of Green Line Extension

BOSTON (AP) — Boston-area commuters celebrated the opening of a major extension of the region's mass transit system. The so-called GLX project extends the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Green Line from downtown Boston to nearby Medford. Hundreds of excited riders gathered in the pre-dawn hours Monday to hop on the first train headed into Boston from Medford, cheering as the train approached.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Good Samaritans help injured ducks, one tangled in 6-pack holder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A duck tangled in a piece of trash received help in the nick of time on Monday after she and her mate eluded capture for a few days. Angela Munsell, one of several good Samaritans and a fellow bird-lover, said her friend contacted her about the abandoned pets at Roger Williams Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Kindergarten student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Providence school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a kindergarten student at Times2 Academy brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Police said school administrators told an officer that students reported another student showed them a gun in his backpack. The principals checked the backpack and found the gun,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Boston requires captions on TVs in restaurants, banks, gyms

(AP) — Restaurants, bars, banks, gyms, and other public venues in Boston with televisions are now required to turn on the closed-captioning function to increase access for people with disabilities. Mayor Michelle Wu signed a City-Council passed ordinance on Friday. She said improving communications access in public spaces across...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Former 6/10 Connector superintendent pleads guilty to making false statements on project

(WJAR) — The former superintendent of the Route 6/10 Connector construction project pled guilty Wednesday to making false statements in connection with the project. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Dennis Ferreira previously worked for Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., the construction company responsible for the federally funded 6/10 Connector project in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Coventry firefighter can remain on Town Council

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly elected Town Council member in Coventry gets the green light to be in office and keep his day job as a firefighter, seemingly ending an election controversy. Jon Pascua easily won a seat on the Coventry Town Council last month. However, questions were...
COVENTRY, RI

