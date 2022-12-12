Read full article on original website
Related
Happi
Are Leading Salon Hair Care Brands Delivering the Most Value?
Top-selling salon hair care brands are those that have the highest sales in the market, but is that enough to earn them an automatic spot on the shelf?. There is high competition for shelf space in salons. Nearly 1,100 brands have been tracked by Kline PRO US so far this year. With this many brand options, it is crucial for manufacturers to have a command of sales dynamics not only in the marketplace as a whole, but also to understand their brands’ performance and that of the competition where they have a presence, in order to optimize distribution and sales.
Happi
Clariant Launches Vita Range of Carbon-Reducing Surfactants & PEGs
Visit stands 101, 201, 307 and 407 to learn more about this fully segregated, 100% bio-based line. Clariant’s Vita surfactants are 100% bio-based, fully-segregated and set a new standard in green surfactants, according to the company. They provide the same performance as fossil-based analogues, due to their equivalent chemical structure. They are designed for natural formulations with a high Renewable Carbon Index and have a lower CO2 footprint compared to fossil alternatives. Further, Vita surfactants remove the equivalent of more than 3000 barrels of crude oil from the value chain, according to Clariant.
Happi
Creating Long-Term Beauty Innovations
Meeting consumer demands on a daily basis is critical for success, says the founder of Clarisonic and Opulus Beauty Labs. The Society of Cosmetic Chemists’ annual meeting got underway on December 12 with a keynote by Dr. Robb Akridge, founder and CEO, Opulus Beauty Labs. He opened with a review of innovations from the 1920s through the 1970s, noting “a lot of innovations come and go. It’s what the consumer accepts that make innovations long-lasting.”
Happi
Natural Messenger Peptides to Reprogram Skin Structure
Visit Lipoid Kosmetik at stand 523. Lipoid Kosmetik has launched PhytoCodine, natural messenger peptides to reprogram skin structure. The material contains natural, matrikine-like peptides obtained from enzymatic cleavage of Pinus sibirica seed proteins encapsulated in a liposomal carrier system and embedded in a glycerin matrix of Siberian ginseng extract. In...
Happi
Coptis Launches Artificial Intelligence R&D Program To Predict Formula Stability
Visit stand 211 to learn more. Performing stability testing is a mandatory step in formula development. This multi-step process and repetitive task is arduous but can be improved with technology. In a collaborative effort, Coptis (stand 211) introduces its AI program integrated in the Coptis Lab PLM software. The Artificial...
Happi
Siltech's Sustain Surfactants Use Ethoxylates Derived from Renewable Resources
Consistent with a strong commitment to sustainability in cosmetics, Siltech (stand 321) continues to introduce specialty silicones featuring increased biobased carbon content. Siltech’s Sustain series surfactants utilize ethoxylates derived from renewable resources and are independently verified to contain high levels of biobased carbon. If you see “Sustain” in the...
Happi
Genemarkers Launches Services To Evaluate the Effects of Active Ingredients on Hair Growth
Visit stand 413 to learn more about RNA-sequencing (RNASeq) and Dermal Papilla Cell (DPC) gene expression panel. Genemarkers (stand 413) has launched two new testing services to evaluate the effects of active ingredients on hair growth! Clients can utilize Genemarkers' RNA-sequencing (RNASeq) service or its new Dermal Papilla Cell (DPC) gene expression panel to screen for genes that regulate biological functions such as hair growth and development.
Happi
Peach & Lily Launches Beauty Without Secrets Multi-Platform Brand Campaign
Peach & Lily launch of the Beauty Without Secrets multi-platform brand campaign, featuring the real skin journeys of five unretouched, makeup-free members of the Peach & Lily community, alongside Alicia Yoon, founder and CEO, Peach & Lily. The campaign will run from December 2022 through January 2023, online and across...
Happi
Tide Launches Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X Laundry Detergent
As restaurants continue operations in a post-Covid world, they seek cleaning products to help keep their fabrics clean. According to a recent P&G study, 93% of Americans believe that cleanliness is important when returning to a restaurant for indoor dining. Businesses are looking for familiar and trusted brands that bring the same level of clean that they use in their home. One in three diners would pay more for a meal if they knew the business was using personally recognizable and trusted cleaning products.
Comments / 0