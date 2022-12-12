ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach. Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Class A state tennis moved from Omaha’s Koch Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a sign -- but you can’t see the tennis center from 124th and West Maple Road. There are 27 regulation courts at the Koch Center and at one time this Omaha facility was one of the largest tennis facilities in the midwest., and one of the best in the country.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian hit, killed by car at 168th and Gold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Oregon, lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

General Dodge House decked out for holidays

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) – Just a short drive from Omaha at the corner of South 3rd and Story streets in Council Bluffs sits the General Dodge House. The three-story Victorian home has been there since 1869. The outside is now all decked out for the Christmas holiday and the inside is even more impressive.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha woman helps Ukrainian family settle in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Being together with family, having food, and having a nice warm home are often things we take for granted. It is something the Grynko family realized they needed when they had to leave their homes just to find safety. “At that time we had to abandon...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
NEBRASKA STATE
AllHuskers

Changes Coming to East Stadium

When Nebraska football has its home opener next fall, a portion of the stadium will look a bit different. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday on Sports Nightly that the original east balcony will transform into a new club level. The new seating will mirror the club level in West Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian killed in West Omaha crash

Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Snow chances through the Thursday AM drive could cause delays. Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Want to be Nebraska's next...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy