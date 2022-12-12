Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
1011now.com
Former Husker volleyball standout turned Cardinal coach talks Final Four
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dani Busboom Kelly won a national championship in Omaha as a player. Now she’s trying to accomplish the feat as a head coach. Busboom Kelly, the reigning AVCA National Coach of the Year, is back in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four for the second straight season. Louisville plays Pitt on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the national semifinals.
WOWT
Class A state tennis moved from Omaha’s Koch Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a sign -- but you can’t see the tennis center from 124th and West Maple Road. There are 27 regulation courts at the Koch Center and at one time this Omaha facility was one of the largest tennis facilities in the midwest., and one of the best in the country.
WOWT
Pedestrian hit, killed by car at 168th and Gold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Oregon, lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. During an appearance...
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
klkntv.com
Say goodbye to Grandmother’s: Home of beloved Lincoln restaurant torn down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s time to say bye to Grandmother, well, Grandmother’s restaurant. The building that housed the beloved Lincoln restaurant is in the process of being torn down. Grandmother’s, which closed down in 2016, stood near the intersection of 70th and A Streets for nearly...
WOWT
Omaha looks to improve eviction outcomes through tenant right to counsel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crystal Phipps has never been evicted before. She’s lived in the same Omaha house paying rent for nearly four years. But with $1,400 past due, a court date was inevitable. “The best outcome I hope is that someone helps me because I need it. I...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
kusi.com
Lincoln High School Football celebrates California State Championship win
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lincoln High School celebrated after their football team won the California State Championship. The Lincoln High Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord in a 33-28 game, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship, a first for the school. The Lincoln Hornets...
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
WOWT
General Dodge House decked out for holidays
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) – Just a short drive from Omaha at the corner of South 3rd and Story streets in Council Bluffs sits the General Dodge House. The three-story Victorian home has been there since 1869. The outside is now all decked out for the Christmas holiday and the inside is even more impressive.
WOWT
Omaha woman helps Ukrainian family settle in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Being together with family, having food, and having a nice warm home are often things we take for granted. It is something the Grynko family realized they needed when they had to leave their homes just to find safety. “At that time we had to abandon...
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
Changes Coming to East Stadium
When Nebraska football has its home opener next fall, a portion of the stadium will look a bit different. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday on Sports Nightly that the original east balcony will transform into a new club level. The new seating will mirror the club level in West Stadium.
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
WOWT
Pedestrian killed in West Omaha crash
Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Snow chances through the Thursday AM drive could cause delays. Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Want to be Nebraska's next...
WOWT
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kansas man wanted in connection to the disappearance of an Omaha woman will soon be back in Nebraska. The Douglas County Attorney told 6 News on Tuesday to expect Aldrick Scott to be in an Omaha jail by the end of the week. The retired...
WOWT
Malvern, Iowa, grocery store owner talks rebuild one year after devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just 40 minutes southeast of Omaha, the small town of Malvern, Iowa, lost its only grocery store one year ago. Around 5:30 p.m. on December 13, 2021, Tom Mulholland got the call that no one ever wants to get. “I’d gone home, I hadn’t even done...
Comments / 1