Tesla boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company’s shares wallow at two-year lows. A securities filing showed he unloaded 22 million shares in the world’s most valuable carmaker over three days from Monday to Wednesday. The sale is the second big chunk of stock he has cashed out since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October, despite his repeated assurance in April that he was done selling Tesla shares. It isn’t clear if the sales are related to the Twitter acquisition, but they are annoying investors who are...

8 MINUTES AGO