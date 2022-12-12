Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
How hard has this bear market been for Bitcoin mining? Watch Market Talks on Cointelegraph
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Drew Vosk, founder of VoskCoin, a cryptocurrency YouTube channel with over 607,000 subscribers. This week, we take a deep dive into all things crypto from the unique perspective of a Bitcoin (BTC) miner. We get Vosk’s take on the things that are impacting his bottom line as a Bitcoin miner and what challenges he is currently facing by mining Bitcoin at home as opposed to with an industrial miner.
CoinTelegraph
NFTs minted on FTX break: Nifty Newsletter, Dec. 7–13
In this week’s newsletter, read about how nonfungible tokens (NFTs) hosted on the FTX exchange are now showing blank images. Check out how NFTs can solve diamond certification fraud and how the NFT space is held back by oversupply. In other news, find out how celebrities are facing a class-action lawsuit. And don’t forget this week’s Nifty News featuring classic media player Winamp adding support for NFTs.
CoinTelegraph
Project alleges unreturned listing deposit as Binance announces delistings
On Dec. 15, cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that four tokens — Mithril (MITH), Tribe (TRIBE), Augur (REP) and Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) — would be delisted from the exchange effective Dec. 22 due to not meeting the “high level of standard we expect.”. Immediately after the...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong crypto futures ETFs raise over $70M ahead of debut
Crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CSOP Asset Management have raised $73.6 million in investments ahead of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16. In an announcement, the ETF issuer highlighted that its CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF has raked in $53.8 million, while the CSOP...
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain reports insufficient funds, 'no assurance' it can avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain says it has been negotiating to sell its assets and trying to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain said in a Dec. 12 announcement it was at risk of having insufficient funds to...
This is how much Tesla stock Elon Musk sold in 3 days
Tesla boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company’s shares wallow at two-year lows. A securities filing showed he unloaded 22 million shares in the world’s most valuable carmaker over three days from Monday to Wednesday. The sale is the second big chunk of stock he has cashed out since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October, despite his repeated assurance in April that he was done selling Tesla shares. It isn’t clear if the sales are related to the Twitter acquisition, but they are annoying investors who are...
CoinTelegraph
16 industry leaders on practical ways to boost crypto’s reputation
While it has staunch defenders and high-profile enthusiasts, there’s no question the crypto industry has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Many leading voices, from media figures and financial pundits to elected officials, fairly regularly publish opinions on crypto ranging from skeptical to downright hostile. And a recent spate of less-than-positive events in the crypto space isn’t helping to enhance the industry’s broader reputation.
CoinTelegraph
‘Old money has all but fled,’ Huobi co-founder discusses challenges of running $400M VC fund
In a new tweet dated Dec. 12, Du Jun, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global, shared new insight on his experience of running ABCDE Capital, a $400 million Web3 venture capital (VC) fund, in June this year. According to Jun, the idea for ABCDE Capital came in March, and by April, it was already registered in Singapore. However, amid the $40 billion Terra Luna implosion in May, Jun said that “old money has all but fled” after the incident.
CoinTelegraph
Cannaland empowers businesses with key services in cannabis metaverse
Cannaland is an all-encompassing cannabis-themed metaverse, offering the industry's first brand-centered solutions to help businesses establish a foothold in the budding cannabis market. Launched in Q4 2022, Cannaland is uniquely positioned to encourage conversational marketing that helps move the needle for all brands looking to enter the cannabis market. But...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin retraces intraday gains as bears aim to pin BTC price under $18K
On Dec. 14, Bitcoin (BTC) broke above $18,000 for the first time in 34 days, marking a 16.5% gain from the $15,500 low on Nov. 21. The move followed a 3% gain in the S&P 500 futures in three days, which reclaimed the critical 4,000 points support. While BTC price...
CoinTelegraph
Markets Pro delivers up to 1,123% ROI with quant-style crypto analysis for investors
Since Cointelegraph Markets Pro launched — bringing professional crypto market intelligence to every investor — the platform has helped thousands of subscribers to better understand the opportunities and threats inherent in the world of crypto investing and trading. In this brief, we want to draw attention to some...
CoinTelegraph
Reaching the Bitcoin price bottom is a process, says The Wolf of All Streets, Scott Melker
Crypto investor, trader and content creator Scott Melker, also known as The Wolf Of All Streets, joined the new Crypto Trading Secrets podcast for an interview with host Benjamin Pirus. During the conversation — which was recorded on Nov. 29 — Melker gave his opinion on numerous topics, including what he looks for on Bitcoin’s (BTC) price chart to tell him it is time to start contemplating a bull market transition. “It’s usually a multimonth process,” Melker said of asset bottoms. “It can take even longer than that.”
CoinTelegraph
France may oblige crypto platforms to obtain licenses
Following the global trend of tightening the crypto regulation in the aftermath of recent market failures, France may reassess its eased regime of licensing for digital asset providers. That would challenge the nation’s efforts to present itself as one of the most pro-crypto countries in Europe. According to the...
CoinTelegraph
Creditor offers Bitcoin miner Core Scientific $72M to avoid bankruptcy
Financial services platform B. Riley has offered Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific $72 million in financing to avoid bankruptcy and preserve value for Core Scientific stakeholders. B. Riley, a top lender to Core Scientific with $42 million in loans currently outstanding, outlined the terms of the financing agreement in a...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto community members discuss bank run on Binance
Within the past 24 hours, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has seen outflows of over $1.14 billion due to rising FUD — or fear, uncertainty and doubt — within the crypto ecosystem. According to Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the exchange has seen this before, and he believes “it is...
CoinTelegraph
15 things crypto leaders should focus on as interest rates rise
As a new and distinctive industry, it can be easy to forget that crypto is subject to impact from overall economic conditions and market forces, just like any other sector. Crypto business leaders must pay attention to rising interest rates and pivot as necessary to both manage new risks and take advantage of possible new rewards.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s bear market is far from over, but data points to improving investor sentiment
It's been a near-unprecedented year of extremes and black swan events for the crypto market, and now that 2022 is about to wrap up, analysts are reflecting on the lessons learned and attempting to identify the trends which may point to bullish price action in 2023. The collapse of Terra...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase launches tool to recover 'mistakenly sent' ERC-20 tokens
Major cryptocurrency platform Coinbase has offered an asset recovery tool for users who “mistakenly send unsupported tokens” to exchange addresses. In a Dec. 15 announcement, Coinbase said users who sent any of roughly 4,000 ERC-20 tokens to a Coinbase address could recover their previously unrecoverable funds by providing “the Ethereum TXID for the transaction where the asset was lost and the contract address of the lost asset.” The exchange said certain ETC-20 tokens including Wrapped Ether (wETH), TrueUSD (TUSD), and staked Ether (STETH) would be eligible for recovery, with a 5% charge on transactions of more than $100.
CoinTelegraph
Tether to reduce secured loans to zero in 2023 amid battle against FUD
The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has pledged to eventually stop the practice of lending out funds from its reserves, saying it is “mission critical to restore faith" in the crypto market. In a Dec. 13 post, the stablecoin issuer addressed recent mainstream media FUD (fear, uncertainty, and...
CoinTelegraph
How crypto data can be beneficial
We all know about cryptocurrency. Now, it’s time to apply the benefits of blockchain technology to data. Cryptocurrency has introduced the paradigm of digital trust to the internet, a revolutionary update that has spurred all kinds of innovation — from dApps to NFTs and other applications of smart contracts. Because we have been able to accomplish digital trust, we’ve also been able to build programmability into money, allowing for trusted, automatic transactions that act according to coded criteria. Programmable money has been the first application of cryptocurrency, inspiring the mantra “In code we trust.”
Comments / 0