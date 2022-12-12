Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Australian 'token mapping' consultation paper to release in early 2023: Treasurer
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that the government will release a consultation paper in early 2023 as part of its token mapping initiative. The crypto sector has received greater attention from Australian regulatory and enforcement agencies since the FTX implosion, with the government emphasizing the importance of providing greater consumer protection laws as soon as possible.
CoinTelegraph
Binance.US finally rolls out mobile payments service to US customers
United States crypto exchange Binance.US has finally rolled out its Binance Pay service — some 22 months after the feature was launched by the global exchange to its customers outside the U.S. The service, which had a beta version rolled out globally in February 2021 for peer-to-peer payments that...
CoinTelegraph
$75M worth of FTX’s political donations at risk of being recalled due to bankruptcy: Report
Following the collapse of FTX and its Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing, $73 million worth of its political donations is currently at risk of being recalled to repay the failed exchange’s creditors, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speculators online allege that the former FTX CEO and his executives sought...
CoinTelegraph
Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining on cloud services
Cloud computing giant Microsoft is taking measures to increase stability of its cloud services by forcing new restrictions for activities like cryptocurrency mining. Microsoft has quietly banned crypto mining from its online services in order to better protect its customers and clouds, British technology news agency The Register reported on Dec. 15.
CoinTelegraph
How crypto data can be beneficial
We all know about cryptocurrency. Now, it’s time to apply the benefits of blockchain technology to data. Cryptocurrency has introduced the paradigm of digital trust to the internet, a revolutionary update that has spurred all kinds of innovation — from dApps to NFTs and other applications of smart contracts. Because we have been able to accomplish digital trust, we’ve also been able to build programmability into money, allowing for trusted, automatic transactions that act according to coded criteria. Programmable money has been the first application of cryptocurrency, inspiring the mantra “In code we trust.”
Influencer Group Atlas Trading Collective Involved In $14M Pump & Dump Scheme
CoinTelegraph
How hard has this bear market been for Bitcoin mining? Watch Market Talks on Cointelegraph
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Drew Vosk, founder of VoskCoin, a cryptocurrency YouTube channel with over 607,000 subscribers. This week, we take a deep dive into all things crypto from the unique perspective of a Bitcoin (BTC) miner. We get Vosk’s take on the things that are impacting his bottom line as a Bitcoin miner and what challenges he is currently facing by mining Bitcoin at home as opposed to with an industrial miner.
CoinTelegraph
Ethics 101: Should crypto projects ever negotiate with hackers?
“A highly profitable trading strategy” was how hacker Avraham Eisenberg described his involvement in the Mango Markets exploit that occurred on Oct. 11. By manipulating the price of the decentralized finance protocol’s underlying collateral, MNGO, Eisenberg and his team took out infinite loans that drained $117 million from the Mango Markets Treasury.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinTelegraph
France may oblige crypto platforms to obtain licenses
Following the global trend of tightening the crypto regulation in the aftermath of recent market failures, France may reassess its eased regime of licensing for digital asset providers. That would challenge the nation’s efforts to present itself as one of the most pro-crypto countries in Europe. According to the...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase launches tool to recover 'mistakenly sent' ERC-20 tokens
Major cryptocurrency platform Coinbase has offered an asset recovery tool for users who “mistakenly send unsupported tokens” to exchange addresses. In a Dec. 15 announcement, Coinbase said users who sent any of roughly 4,000 ERC-20 tokens to a Coinbase address could recover their previously unrecoverable funds by providing “the Ethereum TXID for the transaction where the asset was lost and the contract address of the lost asset.” The exchange said certain ETC-20 tokens including Wrapped Ether (wETH), TrueUSD (TUSD), and staked Ether (STETH) would be eligible for recovery, with a 5% charge on transactions of more than $100.
CoinTelegraph
Opera launches security tools to protect users against malicious Web3 actors
Web3 browser Opera has announced a new set of security tools intended to help its users mitigate common risks associated with malicious actors in the Web3 ecosystem. The new set of security tools called Web3 Guard is a suite of browser security features that promises to protect users against malicious decentralized applications (DApps), seed phrase phishing attacks and malicious actors.
CoinTelegraph
As DEXs struggle, new approaches kindle hope
In May 2022, at the tail of the crypto bull market, economist Eswar Prasad wrote an op-ed for the Financial Times arguing that DeFi’s promise as a means of democratizing finance was a long way from being realized. In his words, “For all its promise in democratizing finance and broadening financial access, the emerging reality suggests a concentration of economic power, while the risks fall largely on those investors least able to handle them.”
CoinTelegraph
Here is why Bitcoin price gave back all its intraday gains
On Dec. 14, Bitcoin (BTC) price hit a one-month high and saw a brief resurgence in bullish momentum, but a hawkish report by the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell sent BTC to an intraday low at $17,659. Stocks and Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong crypto futures ETFs raise over $70M ahead of debut
Crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CSOP Asset Management have raised $73.6 million in investments ahead of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16. In an announcement, the ETF issuer highlighted that its CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF has raked in $53.8 million, while the CSOP...
CoinTelegraph
MetaMask to allow users to purchase and transfer Ethereum via PayPal
Digital payments platform PayPal has teamed up with MetaMask parent company ConsenSys to allow MetaMask users to purchase and transfer Ether (ETH) via PayPal’s platform. According to the Dec. 14 announcement, the service will initially be rolled out only to select PayPal users within the United States, as the country is one of MetaMask’s largest markets in terms of users.
CoinTelegraph
13% of Americans have now held crypto: JPMorgan research
Around 13% of the American population — or 43 million people — have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, new research from JPMorgan Chase has revealed. According to a Dec. 13 report titled "The Dynamics and Demographics of U.S. Household Crypto-Asset Use,” this number has risen dramatically since before 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto community members discuss bank run on Binance
Within the past 24 hours, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has seen outflows of over $1.14 billion due to rising FUD — or fear, uncertainty and doubt — within the crypto ecosystem. According to Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the exchange has seen this before, and he believes “it is...
CoinTelegraph
Binance exchange daily BTC withdrawals top $500M as CZ says ‘FUD helps us grow’
Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from largest crypto exchange Binance have passed $500 million in the past 24 hours as its CEO calls out “FUD.”. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows that Binance’s BTC balance decreased by over 30,000 BTC into Dec. 13. CZ: FUD is “thoroughly annoying”
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain reports insufficient funds, 'no assurance' it can avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain says it has been negotiating to sell its assets and trying to “engage in an equipment financing transaction” in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Argo Blockchain said in a Dec. 12 announcement it was at risk of having insufficient funds to...
