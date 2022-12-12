ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannin County, TX

KTEN.com

Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
WILLS POINT, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
KXII.com

Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning

(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Construction company in Leonard hit by storms

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
LEONARD, TX
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Atoka boil advisory lifted Thursday

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Atoka has lifted the boil advisory Thursday morning. The city said the water passed the required testing and the water is safe to consume. The City of Atoka is under a voluntary boil advisory Tuesday night. The City of Atoka Emergency Management Director...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Suspect in Pottsboro disturbance jailed in Collin County

(KTEN) — The suspect in a November 1 disturbance in Pottsboro is jailed in Collin County. Police said Gene Scheer jumped from a window and fled on foot after the incident at the Abbington Junction apartments. A witness said he was seen with a handgun. Court records show that...
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Sherman ISD adding additional layer of security

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman Independent School District is adding a new layer of security to keep students safe. Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said, “it’s kind of a bridge between the community and law enforcement.”. To do this, the school district is incorporating a community based app...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Learn about past Christmas traditions in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Those who are young in age and young at heart can take a trip back in time to learn about Christmas’ past. “Holiday on the Home Front” is happening at Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison. The program puts on display the traditions of...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Woman dies in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Warrant Issued For Oklahoma Woman

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bailey Lessly, a woman concerning a fatal crash in Durant. Lessly is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she received on Dec. 2. Melanie Ward, 50, died in the wreck, and her husband, Roberto Maldonado, was injured. When the hospital releases Lessly, they will arrest her for first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol with significant bodily injury.
DURANT, OK
news9.com

OHP Hiring For Point Of Entry Officers

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking to hire port of entry officers for all of the state's points of entry. OHP said jobs are available in Love, Kay, Bryan, Beckham and Sequoyah counties. For more information or to apply, click here.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Adopt a senior in Durant this Christmas

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The new Durant Senior Activity Center is going all out for its first Christmas with its seniors. Coordinator Shawna Robbins said, “we opened it in June, it used to be a church and we purchased and rehabbed the building.”. And senior Bob Story couldn’t be more...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run to be held Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Motorcyclist will be able to hit the streets of Texoma Saturday for the 2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run event. Bikers can register at Bonham High School on the west parking lot, across from Braum’s, from 10 a.m. through 11:45 a.m. on December 17.
BONHAM, TX

