Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
KLTV
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
KXII.com
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case
The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
24-year-old Virginia Raney Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lamar County (Lamar County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lamar County on Sunday. The crash happened on US-271 near 4th Street. According to the Police, a pickup truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
KXII.com
Atoka boil advisory lifted Thursday
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Atoka has lifted the boil advisory Thursday morning. The city said the water passed the required testing and the water is safe to consume. The City of Atoka is under a voluntary boil advisory Tuesday night. The City of Atoka Emergency Management Director...
KTEN.com
Suspect in Pottsboro disturbance jailed in Collin County
(KTEN) — The suspect in a November 1 disturbance in Pottsboro is jailed in Collin County. Police said Gene Scheer jumped from a window and fled on foot after the incident at the Abbington Junction apartments. A witness said he was seen with a handgun. Court records show that...
KXII.com
Sherman ISD adding additional layer of security
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman Independent School District is adding a new layer of security to keep students safe. Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said, “it’s kind of a bridge between the community and law enforcement.”. To do this, the school district is incorporating a community based app...
KXII.com
Learn about past Christmas traditions in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Those who are young in age and young at heart can take a trip back in time to learn about Christmas’ past. “Holiday on the Home Front” is happening at Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison. The program puts on display the traditions of...
fox4news.com
5 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas, as many as 12 possible
The National Weather Service says 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County, 1 in Wise County and 1 west of Paris. The tornado in Wise County was an EF-2 producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.
KXII.com
Woman dies in Lamar County crash
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
easttexasradio.com
Warrant Issued For Oklahoma Woman
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bailey Lessly, a woman concerning a fatal crash in Durant. Lessly is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she received on Dec. 2. Melanie Ward, 50, died in the wreck, and her husband, Roberto Maldonado, was injured. When the hospital releases Lessly, they will arrest her for first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol with significant bodily injury.
news9.com
OHP Hiring For Point Of Entry Officers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking to hire port of entry officers for all of the state's points of entry. OHP said jobs are available in Love, Kay, Bryan, Beckham and Sequoyah counties. For more information or to apply, click here.
KXII.com
Adopt a senior in Durant this Christmas
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The new Durant Senior Activity Center is going all out for its first Christmas with its seniors. Coordinator Shawna Robbins said, “we opened it in June, it used to be a church and we purchased and rehabbed the building.”. And senior Bob Story couldn’t be more...
KXII.com
2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run to be held Saturday
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Motorcyclist will be able to hit the streets of Texoma Saturday for the 2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots Run event. Bikers can register at Bonham High School on the west parking lot, across from Braum’s, from 10 a.m. through 11:45 a.m. on December 17.
Comments / 1